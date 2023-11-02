‘House of the Dragon’ Season 2 Slated for Summer 2024 Premiere

HBO‘s House of the Dragon will return in early Summer 2024, according to network chief Casey Bloys. Announced during a New York City press event on November 2, the second season of the Game of Thrones spinoff set its release window alongside a first look at the upcoming series, exclusively for press.

Although exactly what the trailer entails has been kept under embargo, it’s safe to say the lead into the rest of the series promises to be violent and vengeful war, given the events of the Season 1 finale.

In the last episode, Rhaenyra Targaryen, who had a legitimate claim to the Iron Throne, briefly contemplated pledging allegiance to her half-brother, King Aegon II, a move that could have potentially saved the people of Westeros from enduring years of destructive dragon battles and violence. However, following the tragic demise of Rhaenyra’s son, Lucerys, at the hands of Aegon’s brother, Aemond, whether accidental or not, has incited Rhaenyra’s fury and triggered a prolonged civil conflict that will unfold across multiple seasons.

In a Q&A session at the event, Bloys said that another Game of Thrones spinoff, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight, is in the works for the upcoming Spring, provided that the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike concludes. The series would follow the adventures of Ser Duncan the Tall and a young Aegon V Targaryen and is expected to contain 8 episodes in its initial season.

Production on the second season of HBO‘s Game of Thrones prequel series officially began at Leavesden Studios in the United Kingdom on April 11. Despite the Writers Guild of America strike, Season 2 continued with production, as the scripts for the season were already locked in, and the predominantly U.K. cast are members of Equity, not SAG.

Season 2 will feature Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans. Additionally, Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, and Matthew Needham will also return for the next chapter.

Newly announced actors joining for Season 2 are Gayle Rankin as Alys Rivers, Freddie Fox as Ser Gwayne Hightower, Abubakar Salim as Alyn of Hull, and Simon Russell Beale as Ser Simon Strong.