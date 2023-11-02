‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Set to Return Early 2024 – But Will Show End With Season 12?

Curb Your Enthusiasm has a Season 12 premiere date in sight at HBO as Chairman and CEO of HBO & Max content, Casey Bloys revealed to reporters that the fan-favorite series will return in February 2024.

Larry David is set to return as himself alongside real-life pals and costars Jeff Garlin, Susie Essman, J.B. Smoove, Cheryl Hines, Richard Lewis, Vince Vaughn, and Ted Danson. But could 12 be the last season?

Doubts were raised when one of the show’s consulting producers, John Hayman shared, and then quickly deleted a post on social media, suggesting it was the final outing for David and pals, but Bloys isn’t declaring anything yet.

“We leave it up to Larry and I think he’s thinking about what he wants to do,” Bloys told TV Insider. “He knows it’s kind of been an open invitation. So I think he’s gonna decide whether he wants to continue doing more or make this the final season,” Bloys continued. One way or another, he says, “I would guess before it airs, [Larry will] decide what he wants to do.”

As fans of the series will recall Curb originally debuted in 2001 and ran for eight seasons before wrapping in 2011. Eventually, David decided to revive the show for its long-delayed ninth season at HBO in 2017, which made way for Seasons 10 and 11.

Season 12 was picked up in August 2022, and at the time, Amy Gravitt, HBO’s Executive Vice President of Programming stated, “Larry outdoes himself season after season and always manages to come back when the audience needs him most. We’re thrilled for him, Jeff Schaffer, and our phenomenal cast to continue making us laugh and cringe in equal measure.”

No trailers or additional previews were provided to the press during the presentation beyond the reveal that Curb is expected to kick off in February. So, don’t give up hope yet for the show’s future, which seems to be in Larry David’s hands, and follow along for updates as we approach the series’ return.

Curb Your Enthusiasm, Season 12 Premiere, February 2024, HBO and Max

