A new chapter of HBO‘s The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst, which featured convicted murderer Robert Durst‘s stunning accidental confession in the final episode, is currently in production from docuseries creator Andrew Jarecki. The Jinx – Part Two will premiere in 2024 on HBO and stream on Max and will cover eight more years of the Durst investigation.

The groundbreaking show The Jinx unraveled one of the most notorious unsolved crimes in New York history, exposing long-buried information discovered during the filmmakers’ decades-long investigation of Robert Durst, scion of New York’s billionaire real estate family. Durst was suspected of killing three people over four decades — his first wife, Kathleen McCormack, in the 1980s; his friend, journalist and screenwriter Susan Berman, in 2000; and his neighbor, Morris Black, in 2001.

The series investigated these killings, the episodes featuring interviews with Durst himself. It all culminated in the now-infamous hot-mic confession in the final episode during which Durst said, “Killed them all, of course” to himself in a private moment off-camera, not realizing his mic was live and recording. Just hours earlier, based on evidence uncovered by the filmmakers, Durst had been arrested in a hotel lobby in New Orleans.

Durst was acquitted of Black’s murder in 2003 and faced little legal action in the years following. His participation in The Jinx led to him being convicted of Berman’s murder in 2021. He was sentenced to life in prison without parole and was charged with McCormack’s disappearance shortly after his sentencing. Durst died in 2022 before he could face that trial.

The Jinx team continued its investigation into Durst throughout the eight years since the original series’ release, uncovering hidden material, Durst’s prison calls, and interviews with people who had never before come forward. The Jinx – Part Two will reveal what they found.

The Jinx was nominated for six Primetime Emmy Awards, winning for Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series and Outstanding Picture Editing for Nonfiction Programming. It is currently available to stream on Max.

The Jinx – Part Two is A Hit The Ground Running production directed by Jarecki. It’s executive produced by Jarecki, Zac Stuart-Pontier, and Kyle Martin; produced by Charlotte Kaufman and Sam Neave; co-produced by Richard Hankin and Susan Lazarus. For HBO: executive producers, Nancy Abraham, Lisa Heller, Sara Rodriguez.

The Jinx – Part Two, Documentary Premiere, 2024, HBO and Max