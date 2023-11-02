‘The Last of Us’ Season 2, ‘The White Lotus’ Season 3 Aim for 2025 Premieres

Kelli Boyle
Comments
Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal in 'The Last of Us' (L); Tom Hollander and Jennifer Coolidge in 'The White Lotus' (R)
HBO

The Last of Us

 More

The Last of Us Season 2 and The White Lotus Season 3 likely won’t premiere until 2025.

HBO revealed its plans for the hit series during a programming slate announcement in New York City on Thursday, November 2 at which TV Insider was present. The Last of Us was not mentioned in its 2024 programming presentation, nor was The White Lotus, meaning the earliest they’ll premiere is 2025.

HBO CEO Casey Bloys said the writers’ strike (which ended in September) and actors’ strike (still ongoing) delayed production on The Last of Us Season 2, but that the series aims to begin production in early 2024. Production will presumably begin in 2024 for The White Lotus Season 3, strike pending. Bloys sounded optimistic that the actors’ strike could end soon.

More to come on this developing story…

The Last of Us - HBO

The Last of Us where to stream

The Last of Us

Bella Ramsey

Mike White

Pedro Pascal

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Wheel of Fortune puzzle
1
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant Wins Big on ‘Impossible’ Puzzle – See Pat Sajak’s Reaction
Chloe Lukasiak, Paige Hyland, Brooke Hyland, JoJo Siwa, Kendall Vertes, and Kalani Hilliker — 'Dance Moms'
2
‘Dance Moms Reunion’ Set to Air on Lifetime in 2024 (PHOTO)
David Boreanaz in SEAL Team
3
‘SEAL Team’ Goes Beyond the War on Terror in Season 5’s Network Return
Lauren and Orion from 'Married at First Sight' Season 17
4
‘Married at First Sight’ Teases Potential Cheating, an Injury & More in Season 17 Look Ahead
Nell Sutton and Mark Ruffalo - 'All The Light We Cannot See'
5
‘All the Light We Cannot See,’ Golden Bachelor’s Home Visits, ‘SEAL Team’ Returns to CBS, ‘Lower Decks’ Finale