‘The Last of Us’ Season 2, ‘The White Lotus’ Season 3 Aim for 2025 Premieres

The Last of Us Season 2 and The White Lotus Season 3 likely won’t premiere until 2025.

HBO revealed its plans for the hit series during a programming slate announcement in New York City on Thursday, November 2 at which TV Insider was present. The Last of Us was not mentioned in its 2024 programming presentation, nor was The White Lotus, meaning the earliest they’ll premiere is 2025.

HBO CEO Casey Bloys said the writers’ strike (which ended in September) and actors’ strike (still ongoing) delayed production on The Last of Us Season 2, but that the series aims to begin production in early 2024. Production will presumably begin in 2024 for The White Lotus Season 3, strike pending. Bloys sounded optimistic that the actors’ strike could end soon.

More to come on this developing story…