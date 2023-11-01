Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Team Up Again for New Podcast After ABC Exit

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, who made headlines earlier this year with news of their affair and subsequent exits from ABC News, are working together once again on a new project.

The television news anchors have announced that they have teamed up with iHeartMedia, the leading audio company in America and the No. 1 podcast publisher globally, for a new podcast. They’ll serve as co-hosts and executive producer of the podcast, titled Amy & T.J., which is set to premiere on Tuesday, December 5 on the iHeartPodcast Network.

New episodes will be released weekly, distributed by iHeartPodcasts, and available on the iHeartRadio app and everywhere podcasts are heard. Robach and Holmes will also collaborate on a full slate of upcoming programing for iHeartPodcasts.

Robach and Holmes have decades of experience delivering headline news and captivating viewers nationwide. With this new podcast, the news anchors will get behind the microphone to explore meaningful conversations about current events, pop culture, and everything in between. And, as the announcement promises, “nothing is off limits.” The podcast is going to be the first time that the two speak publicly since their own names became a part of the news.

It was in late 2022 that Robach and Holmes made news for their relationship (with both married at the time). First, ABC benched both, then, in January 2023, it became official that they would not return to GMA3: What You Need to Know following an internal review that was conducted after news broke of their affair. “After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News,” the news division said in a statement. “We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions.”

Amy & T.J., Podcast Premiere, Tuesday, December 5, iHeartPodcast Network