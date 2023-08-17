Now you can listen to a Hallmark story on your commute.

Hallmark Media has announced that it is joining the scripted podcast space with the all-new original Mahogany original romance-mystery series, Crimson Hearts Collide. The eight-part series is produced by AYR Media and will premiere with the first two episodes on Thursday, August 24. New episodes will drop every Thursday where podcasts are available. Listen to the trailer below.

Crimson Hearts Collide, featuring an all-star cast including Malinda Williams, Amanda Seales, and Keith D. Robinson, follows Sonora Williams, a top lawyer in New York City who is as driven as they come. Then, she receives a letter in the mail that changes everything: She has an uncle who died and left her an inheritance, a farm in Alabama. She grew up in foster care and was told she had no family, so she wonders, if he knew about her, why did he not come for her? To get answers, Sonora must travel to Alabama and meet the people who keep the farm running, including the handsome cowboy Zeke Summers, who immediately captures her attention.

“I’m thrilled for fans to experience the heart of our powerful Hallmark storytelling in this new, accessible and rapidly growing medium,” said Hallmark Media’s SVP, Programming Development, Toni Judkins, in a statement. “Listeners will fall in love with the enchanting story of Crimson Hearts Collide, which is sure to invite more people into the passionate, vibrant world of Mahogany programming.”

This is Hallmark’s first-ever scripted podcast, and it’s a milestone in the continued expansion of its legacy brand Mahogany, which was a 30+ year-old card line before it was bought to life as a Hallmark Media entertainment initiative last year. Mahogany content offerings spotlight storytelling that exemplifies family, community, connection, positivity, and the power of love — all through the unique lens of Black culture.

Crimson Hearts Collide, Podcast Premiere (two episodes), Thursday, August 24, where podcasts are available