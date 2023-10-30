TBS Sets ‘Friends’ Marathons With Best Chandler Episodes After Matthew Perry’s Death

Matthew Perry, best known for playing Chandler Bing on Friends, died at the age of 54 on Saturday, October 28, and to celebrate his life, TBS has put together a week of marathons dedicated to his character.

The marathons, which will air on Wednesday, November 1 through Sunday, November 5, will also include special tributes showcasing what he and his character meant to fans of the long-running comedy sitcom. In addition to spotlighting Chandler’s most hilarious and heartwarming episodes, there will also be marathons dedicated to his relationship with Monica (Courteney Cox) and Joey (Matt LeBlanc), with encores airing over the weekend.

So if you can’t stream the show on Max (where a tribute has been added at the start of each season) or choose to instead tune in to TBS, check out the full schedule below.

Wednesday, November 1: Best of Chandler Marathon

6:00 a.m.: “The One With The Blackout”

6:30 a.m.: “The One After the Super Bowl Pt. 2”

7:00 a.m.: “The One With the Prom Video”

7:30 a.m.: “The One Where Dr. Ramoray Dies”

8:00 a.m.: “The One Where Eddie Wont’ Go”

8:30 a.m.: “The One With Barry and Mindy’s Wedding”

9:00 a.m.: “The One With the Jam”

9:30 a.m.: “The One Where Chandler Can’t Remember Which Sister”

10:00 a.m.: “The One With the Hypnosis Tape”

10:30 a.m.: “The One With a Chick and a Duck”

11:00 a.m.: “The One With the Cat”

11:30 a.m.: “The One With the Cuffs”

12:00 p.m.: “The One With Chandler in a Box”

12:30 p.m.: “The One With the Embryos”

1:00 p.m.: “The One With all the Rugby”

1:30 p.m.: “The One With All the Wedding Dresses”

2:00 p.m.: “The One With All the Thanksgivings”

2:30 p.m.: “The One Where Everybody Finds Out”

3:00 p.m.: “The One With the Cop”

3:30 p.m.: “The One With the Proposal: Part 1”

4:00 p.m.: “The One With the Halloween Party”

4:30 p.m.: “The One With the Tea Leaves”

5:00 p.m.: “The One With the Sharks”

5:30 p.m.: “The One Where Rachel Goes Back to Work”

Thursday, November 2: Best of Chandler and Joey’s Friendship Marathon

6:00 a.m.: “The One With the Baby On The Bus”

6:30 a.m.: “The One With The Prom Video”

7:00 a.m.: “The One Where Ross and Rachel… You Know”

7:30 a.m.: “The One Where Joey Moves Out”

8:00 a.m.: “The One Where Eddie Won’t Go”

8:30 a.m.: “The One Where No One’s Ready”

9:00 a.m.: “The One With a Chick and a Duck”

9:30 a.m.: “The One With the Cat”

10:00 a.m.: “The One With Chandler in a Box”

10:30 a.m.: “The One With The Embryos”

11:00 a.m.: “The One Where Monica Sings”

12:00 p.m.: “The One With Ross’s Grant”

Friday, November 3: Best of Chandler & Monica’s Relationship Marathon

10:00 a.m.: “The One With Ross’ Wedding, Part 2”

10:30 a.m.: “The One With the Proposal Part 1”

11:00 a.m.: “The One With the Proposal Part 2”

11:30 a.m.: “The One With Monica and Chandler’s Wedding Part 1”

12:00 p.m.: “The One With Monica and Chandler’s Wedding Part 2”

Saturday, November 4: Best of Chandler Encore

6:00 a.m.: “The One With The Blackout”

6:30 a.m.: “The One After the Super Bowl Pt. 2”

7:00 a.m.: “The One With the Prom Video”

7:30 a.m.: “The One Where Dr. Ramoray Dies”

8:00 a.m.: “The One Where Eddie Wont’ Go”

8:30 a.m.: “The One With Barry and Mindy’s Wedding”

9:00 a.m.: “The One With the Jam”

9:30 a.m.: “The One Where Chandler Can’t Remember Which Sister”

10:00 a.m.: “The One With the Hypnosis Tape”

Sunday, November 5: Best of Chandler Encore

6:00 a.m.: “The One With a Chick and a Duck”

6:30 a.m.: “The One With the Cat”

7:00 a.m.: “The One With the Cuffs”

7:30 a.m.: “The One With Chandler in a Box”

8:00 a.m.: “The One With the Embryos”

8:30 a.m.: “The One With all the Rugby”

9:00 a.m.: “The One With All the Thanksgivings”

9:30 a.m.: “The One Where Everybody Finds Out”

10:00 a.m.: “The One With the Cop”

10:30 a.m.: “The One With the Proposal: Part 1”

11:00 a.m.: “The One With the Halloween Party”

11:30 a.m.: “The One With the Tea Leaves”

12:00 p.m.: “The One With the Sharks”