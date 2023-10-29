‘Friends’ Actors and Other Celebrities Mourn Matthew Perry: ‘The World Will Miss You’

Matthew Perry’s sudden death shocked fans and Hollywood stars alike — and many of the Friends actor’s costars have reacted to the news on social media.

Perry, who played Chandler Bing on Friends, died on Saturday at age 54 after an apparent drowning, according to TMZ. The outlet adds that first responders found him at a Los Angeles-area home after responding to a call of cardiac arrest. TMZ also reports that foul play is not suspected and that drugs were not found at the scene.

“What a loss,” Maggie Wheeler, who played Chandler’s girlfriend Janice on Friends, wrote on Instagram. “The world will miss you, Mathew Perry. The joy you brought to so many in your too-short lifetime will live on. I feel so very blessed by every creative moment we shared.”

Paget Brewster, who guest-starred on Friends as Chandler’s love interest Kathy, mourned Perry on X. “I’m so very sad to hear about @MatthewPerry,” she wrote in a post. “He was lovely to me on Friends, and every time I saw him in the decades after. Please read his book [the memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing.]. It was his legacy to help. He won’t rest in peace, though… He’s already too busy making everyone laugh up there.”

Aisha Tyler, who played Charlie Wheeler on the series, wrote on Instagram that Perry “had a gentleness and generosity of spirit that was unparalleled. I learned how to tell a joke perfectly just by watching him work. And I will never forget the moment he leaned in, on my first night of taping Friends, to tell me warmly, ‘Get ready for your life to change.’ Rest well, Matthew Perry. Thank you for the kindness and laughter.”

In an X post, Morgan Fairchild, who played Chandler’s mother on Friends, wrote: “I’m heartbroken about the untimely death of my ‘son,’ Matthew Perry. The loss of such a brilliant young actor is a shock. I’m sending love and condolences to his friends and family, especially his dad, John Bennett Perry, who I worked with on Flamingo Road and Falcon Crest. #RIPMatthew.”

Selma Blair, who played Chandler’s coworker Wendy in a Season 9 episode, eulogized Perry on Instagram, sharing a selfie of the two of them and writing, “My oldest boy friend. All of us loved Matthew Perry, and I did especially. Every day. I loved him unconditionally. And he me. And I’m broken. Broken-hearted. Sweet dreams, Matty. Sweet dreams.”

And Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who went to school with Perry, mourned the actor in an X post. “Matthew Perry’s passing is shocking and saddening,” he wrote. “I’ll never forget the schoolyard games we used to play, and I know people around the world are never going to forget the joy he brought them. Thanks for all the laughs, Matthew. You were loved — and you will be missed.”

Saturday Night Live, which brought Perry on as host in 1997, paid tribute to the sitcom star with a title card at the end of the show.

'Saturday Night Live' Pays Tribute to Matthew Perry Hours After His Death https://t.co/KIvOL5sTQG — Variety (@Variety) October 29, 2023

See other Hollywood reactions below:

In The Whole Nine Yards – Matthew Perry runs full force into a patio door – that and the scene that followed is one of the top comedic moments I’ve witnessed. I told him so when I recurred on The Odd Couple. He smiled so big I thought he’d crack his face It was beautiful — Lisa Ann Walter (@LisaAnnWalter) October 29, 2023

So sad to learn about Matthew Perry’s death. He was one of the funniest people I knew. It was hard to watch him struggle with his alcoholism over the years. But he was courageous in the fight and helped a lot of people by going public with his battles. He was loved by so many. — Chad Lowe (@ichadlowe) October 29, 2023

Very sad about Matthew Perry. He was so much fun to work with; and yet so serious about his craft. pic.twitter.com/PHmuaBpSZO — Robert King (@RKing618) October 29, 2023

Matthew and I have known each other since were were 16 years old. Oh man. No words. Rest in peace sweet @MatthewPerry. 💔😔 pic.twitter.com/yDvKcyorR8 — Meredith Salenger (@MeredthSalenger) October 29, 2023

We are devastated to learn of Matthew Perry’s passing. He was a true gift to us all. Our heart goes out to his family, loved ones, and all of his fans. pic.twitter.com/Xv6HkpSEBl — FRIENDS (@FriendsTV) October 29, 2023