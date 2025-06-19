‘DWTS’ and ‘SYTYCD’ Choreographer Dave Scott Dead at Age 52: Stars Pay Tribute

Hollywood is mourning the death of famed choreographer Dave Scott.

A statement shared via Scott’s Instagram confirmed he died at age 52 on Monday, June 16. “Today we have lost an icon, a legend, a father and a dear friend. The weight of this loss will send ripples through time. But his memory and legacy will continue to live on,” the announcement read. “We love you Dave Scott and everything you’ve accomplished and the joy and comfort you’ve brought to people will never be forgotten.”

Scott is best known for choreographing films such as You Got Served, Dance Flick, and Battle of the Year: The Dream Team. He notably served as a choreographer on Season 8 of Dancing With the Stars in 2009 and on So You Think You Can Dance from 2008 to 2015.

The Instagram post featured clips of Scott showing off his dance moves and teaching others. Instead of flowers, Scott’s loved ones asked that fans donate to a GoFundMe page to cover the cost of his memorial arrangements.

Several stars offered their condolences in the post’s comments. “This one hits hard. You gave me so much confidence as a performer and welcomed me with open arms to your dance world that many were inspired by,” wrote Harry Shum Jr., who worked with Scott on 2008’s Step Up 2: The Streets. “Thank you for spreading so much joy with your love of dance. May you rest in peace brother Dave.”

Derek Hough and Maddie Ziegler, meanwhile, left broken heart emojis underneath the post.

Alyson Stoner, who played Camille in the Step Up film franchise, commented, “Dave. 😢💔 I don’t have words for here rn. I hope you can see and feel this immense love from everyone. You were such an important part of so many of our dance journeys, mine since 6 years old. 😢❤️ I love you. Rest gently.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by COMFORT FEDOKE (@comfortfedoke)

Former SYTYCD judge Mia Michaels penned a heartfelt tribute to her late colleague via her Instagram page. “My heart is broken and have no words. My Dave was a friend, brother, laugh buddy and a beautiful creator,” she wrote on Monday. “His smile and laugh was contagious. Boy did we have fun!!! Until I see you again.. RIP and enjoy the other side dancin on down those streets of gold. I love you forever Dave.”

SYTYCD‘s Comfort Fedoke shared several photos of herself and Scott in an Instagram post of her own. “My heart is heavy…really heavy…but I’m beyond blessed to have gotten to know the man who was one of the people that first inspired me to dance,” she captioned the pics. “His work moved me before I ever met him.”

Filmmaker Will Packer recalled working with Scott on 2007’s Stomp the Yard in a Tuesday, June 17, Instagram post. “It was my first box office success largely because Dave not only gave us incredible performances but infused it with his infectious energy, enthusiasm and authenticity,” he wrote. “Beyond his incredible talent he was a kind, gracious, top notch HUMAN. Rest in Power Dave 🙏🏾🕊️.”