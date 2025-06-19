‘DWTS’ and ‘SYTYCD’ Choreographer Dave Scott Dead at Age 52: Stars Pay Tribute

Paige Strout
Comments
Dave Scott shares a selfie via Instagram
Courtesy of Dave Scott/Instagram
Courtesy of Dave Scott/Instagram

Hollywood is mourning the death of famed choreographer Dave Scott.

A statement shared via Scott’s Instagram confirmed he died at age 52 on Monday, June 16. “Today we have lost an icon, a legend, a father and a dear friend. The weight of this loss will send ripples through time. But his memory and legacy will continue to live on,” the announcement read. “We love you Dave Scott and everything you’ve accomplished and the joy and comfort you’ve brought to people will never be forgotten.”

Scott is best known for choreographing films such as You Got Served, Dance Flick, and Battle of the Year: The Dream Team. He notably served as a choreographer on Season 8 of Dancing With the Stars in 2009 and on So You Think You Can Dance from 2008 to 2015.

The Instagram post featured clips of Scott showing off his dance moves and teaching others. Instead of flowers, Scott’s loved ones asked that fans donate to a GoFundMe page to cover the cost of his memorial arrangements.

Anne Burrell's 'Worst Cooks' Costars Pay Tribute After Her Death
Related

Anne Burrell's 'Worst Cooks' Costars Pay Tribute After Her Death

Several stars offered their condolences in the post’s comments. “This one hits hard. You gave me so much confidence as a performer and welcomed me with open arms to your dance world that many were inspired by,” wrote Harry Shum Jr., who worked with Scott on 2008’s Step Up 2: The Streets. “Thank you for spreading so much joy with your love of dance. May you rest in peace brother Dave.”

Derek Hough and Maddie Ziegler, meanwhile, left broken heart emojis underneath the post.

Alyson Stoner, who played Camille in the Step Up film franchise, commented, “Dave. 😢💔 I don’t have words for here rn. I hope you can see and feel this immense love from everyone. You were such an important part of so many of our dance journeys, mine since 6 years old. 😢❤️ I love you. Rest gently.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by COMFORT FEDOKE (@comfortfedoke)

Former SYTYCD judge Mia Michaels penned a heartfelt tribute to her late colleague via her Instagram page. “My heart is broken and have no words. My Dave was a friend, brother, laugh buddy and a beautiful creator,” she wrote on Monday. “His smile and laugh was contagious. Boy did we have fun!!! Until I see you again.. RIP and enjoy the other side dancin on down those streets of gold. I love you forever Dave.”

SYTYCD‘s Comfort Fedoke shared several photos of herself and Scott in an Instagram post of her own. “My heart is heavy…really heavy…but I’m beyond blessed to have gotten to know the man who was one of the people that first inspired me to dance,” she captioned the pics. “His work moved me before I ever met him.”

Filmmaker Will Packer recalled working with Scott on 2007’s Stomp the Yard in a Tuesday, June 17, Instagram post. “It was my first box office success largely because Dave not only gave us incredible performances but infused it with his infectious energy, enthusiasm and authenticity,” he wrote. “Beyond his incredible talent he was a kind, gracious, top notch HUMAN. Rest in Power Dave 🙏🏾🕊️.”

TV Guide Magazine Cover
From TV Guide Magazine

Behind the Scenes With Gordon Ramsay: 20 Years of Cooking Up TV Hits

The celebrity chef reflects on redefining culinary television and his fiery journey Hell’s Kitchen to Secret Service. Read the story now on TV Insider.

Dancing With the Stars - ABC

Dancing With the Stars where to stream

So You Think You Can Dance - FOX

So You Think You Can Dance where to stream

Dancing With the Stars

So You Think You Can Dance




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
1
‘Wheel of Fortune’: Contestant Has $60,000 Win After Breaking Incredible ‘Curse’
The Challenge Season 40 cast
2
Meet ‘The Challenge’ Season 41 Cast: ‘Vets & New Threats’
Alexis Gaube of The Price is Right
3
‘The Price Is Right’ Fans Go Wild As Model Alexis Gaube Shows Off Figure In Cut-Out Swimsuit
Shea Hicks-Whitfield, Keith Bynum, and Evan Thomas in Bargain Block
4
HGTV ‘Bargain Block’ Host Keith Bynum Breaks Shocking News About Show
Lily Rabe, Taissa Farmiga, Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson, Emma Roberts in 'American Horror Story' Season 3 Episode 12 - 'Go To Hell'
5
‘American Horror Story’ Season 13: Will This Be the Season of the Witch? Again?