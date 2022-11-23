‘Friends’ Thanksgiving Episodes, Ranked

It’s official: Thanksgiving is the Friends holiday.

The infamous series has cemented itself as a staple of Thanksgiving since its heyday in the ‘90s and early 2000s. The cast (Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer) and crew pulled out all the stops for these festive episodes, magnifying all of the show’s best qualities. Its witty dialogue, endearingly close-knit friendships, and ingenious storylines compose some of the best Thanksgiving content TV has to offer.

With the release of Perry’s memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, never has a Thanksgiving season called for a marathon of Friends more, and we’ve made a definitive ranking of all of the Thanksgiving episodes to guide you. Scroll down to check it out.