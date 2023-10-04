Kenan Thompson Joined ‘SNL’ 20 Years Ago: 10 Highlights From His Run (VIDEO)

Kenan Thompson is the longest-tenured cast member in Saturday Night Live history by a long shot, but now the comedian is celebrating 20 years in Studio 8H, having made his debut on the NBC series on October 4, 2003.

“Is that not crazy?” he said on Late Night With Seth Meyers in January. “It’s crazy. I don’t know what to do with that. … At this point, the show is 48 years old, and I’ve been there for 20. It is insane to me because SNL was … everything growing up.”

And for all we know, Thompson will star in the next 20 seasons of the show. For now, however, we’re celebrating his first two SNL decades with clips of some of his best moments.

“Family Feud: Extended Family”

Thompson once again channeled Steve Harvey as he emceed a game-show showdown between a man’s two families, those of his first and second wives. When Tracy Morgan’s Darryl contends that the “heart wants what it wants,” Thompson’s Steve responds, “That ain’t the heart, player!”

“Romance Bookstore”

In this sketch, Thompson plays the long-suffering owner of a bookstore wherein a romance superfan (Aidy Bryant) and her assistant (John Cena) act out the storylines of the store’s steamy literature. But then Thompson’s character takes a turn for the steamy himself.

“Black Jeopardy With Tom Hanks”

Here, Thompson returns to the role of Darnell Hayes (a.k.a. “Alex Tre-Black”), host of a version of Jeopardy! that seems like it’d be stacked against Tom Hanks’ MAGA-hat-wearing character. But the game show’s sole white contestant does surprisingly well… until the “Lives That Matter” category comes up.

“Sump’n Claus”

For those of you on Santa’s naughty list, Thompson’s Sump’n Claus has you covered — with wads of cash, no less! And he’s none too sure about his North Pole counterpart: “He sees you when you’re sleeping? That’s weird.”

“Weekend Update: The Village People on Donald Trump Using Their Music”

Thompson and costars Mikey Day, Beck Bennett, Chris Redd, and Bowen Yang play the Village People in a Weekend Update bit about the ‘70s disco group objecting to Donald Trump using their music at campaign rallies. With Thompson as the lead singer, the group sings “Cease and Desist” to the tune of “Y.M.C.A.”

“Amazon Echo”

In this (faux) ad for Amazon Echo Silver, a (faux) smart device developed in partnership with the AARP, Thompson plays one of the senile seniors who struggle with the normal Alexa (or “Clarissa” or “Amanda” or any of the other names with which he tries to activate the digital assistant).

“Live Report”

A sinkhole opened up in downtown Tampa, but for 9 Action News reporter Neil McNabb, the real story is that Margot Robbie’s character could possibly be married to Day’s, who seems less and less like a catch as the sketch goes on. (“You drive this smokeshow around in a Kia Sportage?” an incredulous Neil asks Day’s puppeteer character.)

“Parole Board”

As Thompson’s character makes a case for his release from prison, the parole board reminds him he’s a serial killer known as the Texas Man Gobbler. He says he’d like to have a conversation with his younger self… and then eat him like corn on the cob. “Does that make me rehabilitated? Yes, it does,” he contends.

“Diner Lobster”

After Pete Davidson’s character makes the questionable choice to order seafood at a diner, Thompson’s lobster goes full-on Les Misérables to bemoan his dinner-plate fate. “Who am I?” he sings, in the style of Jean Valjean. “And why am I condemned to boil alive, when all I have done is live my life?”

“What Up With That? Samuel L. Jackson & Carrie Brownstein”

One of Thompson’s most beloved characters is Diondre Cole, the spotlight-hogging host of the fictional BET variety show “What Up With That?” In this infamous edition of the recurring sketch, guest star Samuel L. Jackson drops the F-bomb on live TV. “Come on, Sam!” Thompson replies, not breaking character. “That costs money!”