‘SNL’ Highlights: Charli XCX Hosts, Viral Domingo Sketch Gets a Sequel

Just a month and change after Bowen Yang impersonated her in a viral sketch on Saturday Night Live, English electropop star Charli XCX pulled double duty has host and musical guest of Saturday’s episode in her latest appearance on the NBC sketch comedy show.

And speaking of triumphant comebacks, SNL’s November 16 installment also featured the return of fan-favorite lothario Domingo (Marcello Hernández).

Trump and Biden meet in the cold open

Once again, Dana Carvey played President Joe Biden and James Austin Johnson played President-elect Donald Trump in Saturday’s cold open, as the two actors spoofed Biden and Trump’s fireside chat at the White House last week.

“Get a load of me,” Johnson’s Trump said. “Instead of being rude and crazy like usual, I’m doing quiet and serene, which, in many ways, is a lot scarier.”

Carvey’s Biden, meanwhile, likened himself to the dog in the “This Is Fine” meme. (And stay tuned for Sarah Sherman as Matt Gaetz and Alec Baldwin as Robert F. Kennedy Jr.)

Domingo returns at a babymoon

After SNL’s “Bridesmaid Speech” went viral last month, the show offered a sequel on Saturday night with “Babymoon,” as a friend group’s off-key riff on Chappell Roan’s “Hot To Go” reveals that newlywed Kelsey (Chloe Fineman) is expecting a baby out of wedlock with Domingo. (“H-O-T-T-O-G-O” becomes “D-O-M-I-N-G-O.”)

Wicked auditions feature wicked celeb impressions

Ahead of the release of the Wicked film adaptation, SNL imagined various celebrities auditioning for the big-screen musical, with impressions including Fineman as JoJo Siwa, Charli XCX as Adele, Yang as Fran Lebowitz, Sherman as Bernie Sanders, Carvey as Al Pacino, Hernández as Bad Bunny, and Yang playing Charli XCX again.

Julia Fox introduces a Charli XCX performance

Julia Fox made a cameo on Friday’s SNL to introduce friend Charli XCX’s performance of “360,” a song in which the pop star name-drops the Uncut Gems actor. Later in the show, Charli performed “Sympathy Is a Knife,” another cut from her Grammy-nominated album Brat.

Bowen Yang goes full Tiger King

During the “Weekend Update” sketch, anchor Michael Che mentioned that Tiger King subject Joe Exotic wrote another letter asking Trump for a pardon. Cue Yang playing the former big-cat owner.

“I’m not supposed to be [in prison], Che,” Yang’s version of Joe Exotic said. “All I did was care for my cats, make love to my two straight husbands, and try to kill Carole Baskin multiple times.”