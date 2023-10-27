‘90 Day: The Last Resort’ Season Finale Sneak Peek: Liz Questions Future With Big Ed (VIDEO)

It’s time for the recommitment ceremonies on 90 Day: The Last Resort, but not everyone is so sure about the futures of their relationships in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the Season 1 finale airing October 30 on TLC.

Liz shows off her dress for the recommitment ceremony to the other women in the clip, and everyone raves about it.

“Even though I feel like a million times better about my body and self-confidence, I’m still really nervous right now about the recommitment ceremony,” she admits. “Either I need to trust that Ed and I can learn something from the conflict, or I just have to trust that Ed’s never going to change, and that’s what I’m struggling with right now.”

She’s not the only one who isn’t quite sure about what’s in store. While Yara’s enjoying the love and support she’s getting from the other women, “it’s hard to say if I want to recommit today or I don’t want to recommit today because I resolve some issues with Jovi, but I’ve also discovered some new ones,” she explains. “Jovi texting the other woman just turned our relationship to another level, and I don’t know if our marriage stands a chance of surviving.”

90 Day: The Last Resort brought together five couples from the franchise who had reached their breaking points to a couples retreat as a final attempt to salvage their relationships and determine whether or not they could heal old wounds. They navigated issues with trust, sex, jealousy, anger, and intimacy alongside a team of professionals. The result? Explosive group therapies, intense couples’ sessions, past life regressions, unique on-and-off-resort activities, and more. Now, it’s the end of the retreat, and each couple must decide if they will stay together or move on, separately.

90 Day: The Last Resort, Season 1 Finale, Monday, October 30, 9/8c, TLC