‘90 Day: The Last Resort’: Big Ed & Liz, a Split, Tears & Drama in Finale

90 Day Fiancé stars Big Ed and Liz have previously teased that things are back on track with their relationship, but Monday’s (October 30) finale of 90 Day: The Last Resort revealed what’s really happening with them.

The spinoff TLC series saw couples from the 90 Day franchise take part in a group retreat to work through their various issues with the help of professional therapists and relationship coaches. And the experience proved to be exactly what Big Ed and Liz needed to mend their rocky relationship.

In the finale’s recommitment ceremony, Ed got down on one knee and proposed to Liz for what he said was “the very last time.” The couple have gone through at least 13 break-ups over the past few years.

“So I want you to know how truly lucky you are to have found such a beautiful catch,” Ed joked, per People. Taking a more serious approach, he continued, “You are one of the kindest, warmest, and loving women, mom and fiancée. You make me want to strive to be a better man. You’re making me a better son, a better father, and a better partner.”

Ed told Liz that he loved her and her daughter, Ryleigh, and was committed to making things work. Liz didn’t give her answer right away, instead choosing to share her thoughts first before bringing out an engagement ring of her own to give to Ed.

“You have taught me to laugh again. You have supported me, and I just want to let you know that you are not unnoticed,” she stated. “You take really good care of Ryleigh, and I see the love that you have for her. You connect to her in ways that somehow I don’t seem to connect to her. And I hope you really do know how much she loves you.”

The couple have previously talked about how The Last Resort helped them communicate better, and Liz said as much to Ed during the ceremony.

“As long as we continue to learn to communicate with each other, and listen to what we are saying to each other, and accept that we may not necessarily agree, we do know that with a little bit of time, we can and will see the sun rise on all of our tomorrows from this sunset on,” she continued. “Forever, hand in hand, as we are meant to be. Thank you for your love to me and Ryleigh. I love you; I will move to Arkansas with you.”

According to In Touch Weekly, Liz and Ed tied the knot back on Tuesday, August 29, in Bentonville, Arkansas, but have been keeping it under wraps until the ceremony airs on the TLC reality series.

Earlier this month, Liz and Ed spoke of how The Last Resort saved their relationship. “What has made this round the best round that we’ve ever had was the therapy that we had,” Liz told E! News. “We learned how to work on ourselves individually, together, become friends, learn how to be partners together. So we had a lot of help in that.”

Elsewhere on Monday’s finale, Angela and Michael patched things up, though Angela did tease her husband with divorce papers before tearing them up and agreeing to stand by him and try and make their marriage work.

Kalani and Asuelu, who decided to end their marriage last week, talked things out and agreed to co-parent peacefully while building a friendship.

Jovi and Yara recommitted to one another, with Yara promising to be more open with her feelings going forward. She also praised Jovi for his skill in parenting their 3-year-old.

Fans can now stream the whole series on Max.