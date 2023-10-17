‘Property Brothers’ Drew & Jonathan Scott Set 2 New HGTV Shows, ‘Celebrity IOU’ Renewed

Two new shows from Property Brothers stars Drew and Jonathan Scott are coming to HGTV in 2024. Additionally, another one of their titles, Celebrity IOU, has been renewed for Season 7.

The popular home renovation pair will star in Backed by the Bros (working title) and Don’t Hate Your House with the Property Brothers (working title) on HGTV. In Backed by the Bros, the guys will offer their invaluable insight and resources to help inexperienced entrepreneurs find success with their high-stakes investment properties. In Don’t Hate Your House with the Property Brothers, the Brothers will find a way to fix problematic homes for frustrated families who desperately want to love their house.

The new shows and Celebrity IOU Season 7 will be produced by Scott Brothers Entertainment with Drew and Jonathan serving as executive producers. Don’t Hate Your House with the Property Brothers is co-produced by Corus Entertainment. All are slated to premiere in 2024. HGTV says the new titles will show the brothers as viewers have never seen them before.

“Drew and Jonathan always deliver innovative content, such as Celebrity IOU, that drives ratings and attracts huge audiences to HGTV,” Loren Ruch, Head of Content, HGTV, said in a statement on October 17. “Backed By The Bros and Don’t Hate Your House with the Property Brothers are new concepts that will showcase a different side of the popular twins. We’ll see them lean into their deep knowledge of real estate and home renovation to help people deal with their high-stakes property dilemmas.”

“We are thrilled to produce and host Backed By The Bros and Don’t Hate Your House with the Property Brothers,” said Drew. “We are looking forward to entertaining audiences by utilizing our extensive expertise and resources to help entrepreneurs and families during challenging and stressful times.”

“We can’t wait to share our two new shows with our fans and continue to create entertaining, educational and inspiring content,” said Jonathan. “As a trusted resource in real estate and home renovation, we are passionate about helping people find the right design solutions with their properties.”

Drew and Jonathan are co-founders of lifestyle and entertainment company Scott Brothers Global, which includes Scott Brothers Entertainment as well as multi-category home furnishings brands Drew & Jonathan Home and Scott Living. Property Brothers: Forever Home, Brother vs. Brother, and Celebrity IOU are currently available to stream on Max.