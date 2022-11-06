SNL’s ‘The Watcher’ Parody Might Make the Property Brothers Blush (VIDEO)

Dan Clarendon
Comments
Saturday Night Live Amy Schumer
NBC

The Netflix miniseries The Watcher told a story of a suburban family terrorized by threats from an anonymous letter. The Saturday Night Live sketch “The Looker” tells the same story… only with Amy Schumer playing a mother with a Property Brothers fetish.

In that sketch from the NBC show’s episode on Saturday, November 5, Schumer and SNL actor James Austin Johnson play the parents of the family, while fellow cast members Chloe Fineman and Marcello Hernández play the kids.

The family moves into their new home, only to find a letter from “The Looker” on their doorstep. In the typewritten letter, The Looker tells Dad he sees everything, like his son playing guitar and his daughter mooning over the lawn boy.

“As for your wife, after everyone’s asleep, she goes to the kitchen and eats an entire second dinner,” The Looker adds. “She eats it like a greedy, panicked raccoon afraid of getting caught.”

Yes, The Looker seems to have a particular interest in what Mom does when she thinks no one’s looking. “After you leave, she gets a snack, turns on the TV, and pleasures herself,” The Looker writes. “To the Property Brothers.” (Look away, Jonathan and Drew Scott!)

Get to Know the Real-Life Stalking Case Behind Netflix's 'The Watcher'
Related

Get to Know the Real-Life Stalking Case Behind Netflix's 'The Watcher'

“Your life may seem perfect, but The Looker knows it’s not,” the letter continues. “And your poor wife seems to be having trouble in the bathroom. I see her in there, slowly rocking back and forth, trying to make something happen, giving herself pep talks. She gets so frustrated, she’ll go downstairs and blow off steam with more Property Brothers. Why is she so aroused by that show? Is it the brothers, or is it the property?”

Eventually, Dad takes the kids to spend the night elsewhere, while Mom stays home to watch the house. And she has an important message for The Looker — check out the full sketch above.

Saturday’s episode of SNL — which featured Schumer as host and Steve Lacy as musical guest — had plenty of other references to the television industry. For example, in another sketch, Johnson played a version of Donald Trump with knowledge of Chevy Chase’s drama on the Community set.

Saturday Night Live, Saturdays, 11:30/10:30c, NBC

Property Brothers - HGTV

Property Brothers where to stream

Saturday Night Live - NBC

Saturday Night Live where to stream

The Watcher - Netflix

The Watcher where to stream

Property Brothers

Saturday Night Live

The Watcher

Amy Schumer

Chloe Fineman

Drew Scott

James Austin Johnson

Jonathan Scott

Marcello Hernandez

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Aaron Carter
1
Aaron Carter Dies: Singer & Rapper Was 34
David Boreanaz, Justin Melnick, Max Thieriot, Tyler Grey in 'SEAL Team'
2
Did ‘SEAL Team’ Just Kill Off [Spoiler]? EP Talks Shocking Ending
Hilary Duff and Aaron Carter
3
Hilary Duff & More Stars Pay Tribute to Aaron Carter
Chris Wallace Tom Brokaw David Gregory
4
‘Meet the Press’ Turns 75: Where Are Its Former Moderators Now?
Private Practice cast
5
Revisit These 10 Best Episodes of ‘Private Practice’ Amid Revival Buzz