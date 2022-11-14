‘Celebrity IOU’ Premiere: Drew & Jonathan Scott Tease Season 5’s ‘All-In’ Guest Stars

Hammer? Check! Tissues? Check! Drew and Jonathan Scott are back to help eight more stars repay those who’ve impacted their lives with the gift of a home remodel in Celebrity IOU Season 5, premiering Monday, November 14 at 9/8c on HGTV.

Tonight, supermodel Cindy Crawford surprises her best friend and personal trainer of more than 15 years with a new kitchen, living area and bathroom for all the guests she likes to host. As for the Property Brothers themselves, Drew says they loved their chance to “strut the renovation runway.” The late Leslie Jordan will also be featured in the premiere renovating the home of his friends of 40 years, Rosemary and Newell.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Leslie Jordan (@thelesliejordan)


Looking ahead, America’s Got Talent host Terry Crews goes predictably all-in while building a backyard oasis and workout area for his family’s driver and close friend. Watching Crews and Drew jackhammer together while shirtless was “most entertaining,” says Jonathan, who also admits that he’s “never seen pec popping like this before…even from Terry.”

Drew Barrymore (affectionately referred to as “Drew 2”) was “a machine” who ripped out cabinets and smashed through drywall for her friend and makeup artist of 17 years, according to “Drew 1.” But no one got quite as dirty as Curb Your Enthusiasm’s Cheryl Hines.

“She was knocking out an old shelf covered in debris and mouse droppings,” reports Jonathan. “When she hit the front of the shelf, like a catapult it shot all the debris directly into her face. I haven’t laughed this hard in a long time. I may have even peed a little. Thanks, Cheryl!”

Celebrity IOU‘s other guests this season will be Kate Hudson, Wilmer Valderrama, and Idina Menzel.

Celebrity IOU, Season 5 Premiere Monday, November 14, 9/8c, HGTV and Discovery+

