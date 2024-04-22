At just 10 episodes, The Good Doctor‘s final season is also its shortest. The longest season (Season 6) had 22 episodes, and the others had between 18-20. The Good Doctor Season 7 still has four more episodes to go, but will a new one be airing on Tuesday, April 23?

The quick answer is no. The Good Doctor is currently on a two-week break. The last new episode aired on Tuesday, April 9 and showed the aftermath of the death of Dr. Asher Wolke (Noah Galvin) the episode prior. The episode saw Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) put in charge of a major traumatic event at the hospital because, as the overworked and exhausted Dr. Audrey Lim (Christina Chang) said, he wouldn’t let emotions get in the way of handling things.

Lea (Paige Spara) warned, however, that grief can be delayed for people with autism like Shaun. It was likely only a matter of time before it all became too much for him. Indeed, Shaun needed help by the end of the episode. The doctors of San Jose Saint Bonaventure grieved the loss of their own together at the end of the episode after the emergency put the funeral plans on hold.

The Good Doctor returns with Season 7 Episode 7 on Tuesday, April 30 on ABC. Airing in its place on Tuesday, April 23 is The Interrogation Tapes: A Special Edition of 20/20.

Titled “Faith,” The Good Doctor Season 7 Episode 7 will see Shaun and Jordan’s (Bria Henderson) patient in dire need of a kidney transplant. When they find the perfect donor, they also discover that he believes he is Jesus, which could compromise his ability to give consent to the surgery. That self-proclaimed Jesus will be played by Scandal‘s Guillermo Díaz.

The Good Doctor Season 7 Episode 8 is titled “The Overview Effect” and will air on Tuesday, May 7. In it, Shaun, Jared (Chuku Modu), and Charlie’s young patient needs his parents to agree on an important medical decision that could greatly improve his health; however, his parents are unable to agree on the correct path which spurs the team to try and intervene on behalf of their patient.

Still to come in The Good Doctor‘s final season are a guest-star appearance from Richard Schiff‘s (Dr. Aaron Glassman) own daughter, Ruby Kelley, plus the return of former series regular Antonia Thomas as Dr. Claire Brown. The character was Shaun’s closest friend in The Good Doctor Seasons 1 through 4 and was also a love interest for Dr. Jared Kalu, who’s a series regular again after his Season 2 departure and Season 6 recurring-star return.

Thomas will appear in two episodes before the series is done, including the series finale. Brandon Larracuente, who played Dr. Daniel Perez and left in the Season 6 finale, will also be back for one more episode. Bess Armstrong will also be back as Lim’s mother, Eileen; TV Insider previously revealed she’s set to appear in a total of four episodes in the final season.

The Good Doctor, New Episodes Return, Tuesday, April 30, 10/9c, ABC