Hallmark Channel 'Countdown to Christmas' 2023: Get the Full Schedule

Meredith Jacobs
3 Comments
'The Santa Summit,' 'A Biltmore Christmas,' and 'A Merry Scottish Christmas'
Hallmark Channel's Countdown to Christmas

It’s that time of the year again: Hallmark Channel’s “Countdown to Christmas”!

As always, Hallmark will be the destination for holiday movies, with 40 premiering across its two networks, Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries (with “Miracles of Christmas”). Plus, the streaming service, Hallmark Movies Now, will have its own special offerings. It all begins on Friday, October 20, with the first film of “Countdown to Christmas,” which will also include the traditional Merry Thanksgiving Weekend, featuring one new movie on Thanksgiving night then two each on Friday, November 24, Saturday, November 25, and Sunday, November 26.

“Countdown to Christmas” will also feature reunions for Party of Five, with Lacey Chabert and Scott Wolf again playing siblings in A Merry Scottish Christmas and Chabert and Jennifer Aspen in Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up (a sequel to the 2022 film), and Good Witch, with Catherine Bell and James Denton finding romance again in Christmas on Cherry Lane.

Other returning faces in the “Countdown to Christmas” movies include Katherine Barrell, Jonathan Bennett, Warren Christie, Cindy Busby, Erin Cahill, Paul Campbell, Brooke D’Orsay, Jaicy Elliot, Tyler Hynes, Dan Jeannotte, Hunter King, Bethany Joy Lenz, Luke Macfarlane, Chandler Massey, Niall Matter, Ryan Paevey, Janel Parrish, Kristoffer Polaha, Michael Rady, Ronnie Rowe Jr., Jessy Schram, and Andrew Walker.

New talent joining the Hallmark family in these films include Jonathan Frakes, Humberly Gonzalez, Bryan Greenberg, Rick Hoffman, Vic Michaelis, Mishael Morgan, William Moseley, Jim O’Heir, Jessica Parker Kennedy, Robert Picardo, Vincent Rodriguez III, Emily Tennant, and Julie Warner.

Music to look out for in the Hallmark “Countdown to Christmas” films include: “This Christmas,” written and performed by Ingrid Michaelson for A Heidelberg HolidayAngela Lansbury’s rendition of “We Need a Little Christmas” in Haul out the Holly: Lit Up; Judy Garland’s “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” in A Biltmore Christmas; and Elton John’s “Step Into Christmas” in Christmas in Notting Hill.

Plus, keep an eye out for surprise appearances by familiar faces and nods to favorite Hallmark movies or past iconic roles.

Scroll down to check out the “Countdown to Christmas” lineup, with all movies premiering at 8/7c unless otherwise noted.

Craig March, Kim Matula, Kevin McGarry, Desiree Zurowski, Jamila Hall, Kairo Ryan Ellis, and Tucker Bowman in 'Checkin’ It Twice'
Paulina Stevens/Hallmark Media

Checkin’ It Twice

Air date: Friday, October 20
Stars: Kim Matula, Kevin McGarry

A journeyman hockey player (McGarry) falls for a real estate agent (Matula) in a career crisis when he’s traded to her hometown and moves into the cottage in her hockey loving family’s backyard.

 

Lyndsy Fonseca and Michael Rady
Courtesy of Hallmark Media

Where Are You, Christmas?

Air date: Saturday, October 21
Stars: Lyndsy Fonseca, Michael Rady, Jim O’Heir, Julie Warner

When Addy (Fonseca) wishes for a year without Christmas, she wakes up in a world of black and white. She must work together with the town mechanic (Rady) to restore Christmas.

Jessica Parker Kennedy, Ryan Paevey, and Emmy Richardson in 'Under the Christmas Sky'
Steven Ackerman/Hallmark Media

Under the Christmas Sky

Air date: Sunday, October 22
Stars: Jessica Parker Kennedy, Ryan Paevey

Kat (Kennedy) is an esteemed astrophysicist, who is scheduled for her first trip into space next year until an accident grounds her. While on leave, coming to terms with the reality that her dream of being an astronaut is over, she volunteers at the local planetarium. There, she is paired up with by-the-book David (Paevey) to work on an exhibit opening right before Christmas. Will the stars align to bring these two together at the holidays?

Debra Hale, Joanna Douglas, Scott Gibson, Rebecca Dalton, Jonathan Keltz, Tim Progosh, and Susan Hamann in 'Christmas by Design'
Hallmark Media

Christmas by Design

Air date: Friday, October 27
Stars: Rebecca Dalton, Jonathan Keltz

A fashion designer (Dalton) gets accepted into a Christmas challenge to create a new holiday- themed collection and not only finds the inspiration for her next line but decides to redesign her approach to what’s most important in life.

Chandler Massey, Ralph Adreil Johnson, Jessy Schram, Patti Murin, Eric Freeman, and Sarah Diamond in 'Mystic Christmas'
Robert Clark/Hallmark Media

Mystic Christmas

Air date: Saturday, October 28
Stars: Jessy Schram, Chandler Massey, Patti Murin, William R. Moses

Juniper (Schram) travels to Mystic, Connecticut during the holidays to work at the rehabilitation center and aquarium. She reconnects with Sawyer (Massey), the owner of the pizza shop.

Brant Daugherty and Jaicy Elliot in 'Joyeux Noel'
Eric Caro/Hallmark Media

Joyeux Noel

Air date: Sunday, October 29
Stars: Jaicy Elliot, Brant Daugherty

When a romantic painting of a Christmas market captures the imagination of copy editor Lea (Elliot), she is sent to France with pragmatic reporter Mark (Daugherty) to uncover the mystery behind the artist.

Ashley Newbrough and Marcus Rosner in 'Flipping for Christmas'
Jesse Ikeman/Hallmark Media

Flipping for Christmas

Air date: Friday, November 3
Stars: Ashley Newbrough, Marcus Rosner

It’s almost Christmas when busy realtor Abigail (Newbrough) agrees to help her sister with the “simple flip” of a recently inherited home. Unfortunately, co-beneficiary Bo (Rosner) has other plans in mind.

Tyrell Witherspoon, Uchenna Nkwonta, Samantha Kendrick, Pascal Lamothe-Kipnes, Janel Parrish, Tyler Hynes, and Quinn Greene in 'Never Been Chris’d'
Holly Dunphy/Hallmark Media

Never Been Chris’d

Air date: Saturday, November 4
Stars: Janel Parrish, Pascal Lamothe-Kipnes, Tyler Hynes

Home for the holidays, BFFs Naomi (Parrish) and Liz (Lamothe-Kipnes) reconnect with high school crush Chris Silver (Hynes). A complex love triangle forms, forcing them to take stock of their lives and find the value of friendship.

Hunter King, Amy Groening, Adam Hurtig, Stella Sy, and Erik Athavale in 'The Santa Summit'
Steven Ackerman/Hallmark Media

The Santa Summit

Air date: Sunday, November 5
Stars: Hunter King, Benjamin Hollingsworth

It’s time for the annual Santa Summit, in which revelers put on Santa suits and hop around designated locations in town to eat, drink, and be merry. Three best friends decide to go together: Jordin (King), a recently dumped art teacher looking to cut loose; Ava, a shy woman hoping to run into her crush; and Stella, a Christmas cynic with no interest in the Santa Summit whatsoever. At the start of the night, Jordin meets and bonds with Liam (Hollingsworth), but doesn’t get his name before getting separated and lost in a sea of Santas. As the night progresses and hijinks ensue, amidst the chaos, celebration, and a sea of Santas, they all find what they’re looking for: Christmas spirit, potential romance, and a strengthened bond of friendship.

Katherine Barrell and Cindy Busby in 'Everything Christmas'
Sarah Howse/Hallmark Media

Everything Christmas

Air date: Friday, November 10
Stars: Katherine Barrell, Cindy Busby, Corey Sevier, Matt Wells

Lori Jo’s (Busby) love for Christmas takes her on a road trip to Yuletide Springs with her roommate Tori (Barrell), where Christmas is celebrated year-round, to participate in a longstanding town tradition to honor her late grandmother. Along the way, the friends meet Carl (Sevier) and Jason (Wells), and the foursome make stops during their journey to enjoy more small-town Christmas attractions. But when a series of events puts a damper on their plans, a little Christmas magic may put this trip back on the right path.

Rachel Skarsten and Andrew Walker
Courtesy of Hallmark Media; Joshua Shultz

Christmas Island

Air date: Saturday, November 11
Stars: Rachel Skarsten, Andrew Walker

When a snowstorm diverts Kate’s (Skarsten) first private flight en route to Switzerland to Christmas Island, she must team up with an air traffic controller (Walker) to secure her dream job as the family’s pilot.

 

Ginna Claire Mason and Frédéric Brossier in 'A Heidelberg Holiday'
Frank Dicks/Hallmark Media

A Heidelberg Holiday

Air date: Sunday, November 12
Stars: Ginna Claire Mason, Frédéric Brossier

Heidi Heidelberg (Mason) receives the dream opportunity to sell her beautiful, handmade glass ornaments at the prestigious Heidelberg Christmas Market in Germany. While there, she meets Lukas (Brossier), a local artisan who helps her reconnect with her lost heritage.

Chelsea Hobbs, Everett Andres, and Stephen Huszar in 'Navigating Christmas'
Allister Foster/Hallmark Media

Navigating Christmas

Air date: Friday, November 17
Stars: Chelsea Hobbs, Stephen Huszar

Recently divorced Melanie (Hobbs) and her son Jason visit a remote island for Christmas, only to find themselves running a real working lighthouse where she connects with the curt but cute owner (Huszar).

James Robinson, Lacey Chabert, Scott Wolf, and Kellie Blaise in 'A Merry Scottish Christmas'
Martin Maguire/Hallmark Media

A Merry Scottish Christmas

Air date: Saturday, November 18
Stars: Lacey Chabert, Scott Wolf

When estranged siblings, Lindsay (Chabert) and Brad (Wolf) Morgan travel to Scotland at Christmas to reunite with their mother Jo, a big family secret is revealed.

Emily Tennant and Niall Matter
Courtesy of Hallmark Media

Holiday Hotline

Air date: Sunday, November 19
Stars: Emily Tennant, Niall Matter

After leaving London, Abby (Tennant) connects with an anonymous caller while working at a cooking hotline. The caller is single dad “John” (Matter) who Abby unknowingly has become smitten with in real life.

Italia Ricci and Luke Macfarlane
Courtesy of Hallmark Media

Catch Me If You Claus

Air date: Thursday, November 23
Stars: Italia Ricci, Luke Macfarlane

Avery Quinn (Ricci) is an aspiring news anchor who’s finally getting her big break on her station’s Christmas morning newscast. But that’s put in jeopardy when she captures an intruder in her home wearing a red suit claiming to be Chris (Macfarlane), Santa’s son, who is on his first mission. A night of adventure ensues as they find themselves being pursued by the police as well as some shady characters. Along the way, they connect over living in the shadow of their parents and inspire each other to go after their dreams.

Katie Leclerc and Rafael de la Fuente in 'Letters to Santa'
Courtesy of Off Camera Entertainment/Hallmark Media

Letters to Santa

Air date: Friday, November 24 at 6/5c
Stars: Katie Leclerc, Rafael de la Fuente

When young siblings receive a magic pen from Santa that appears to be granting wishes, they request a Christmas gift they want more than anything – for their separated parents (Leclerc, de la Fuente) to reunite.

Sara Canning and Warren Christie
Courtesy of Hallmark Media

Holiday Road

Air date: Friday, November 24
Stars: Sara Canning, Warren Christie

When bad weather leaves each of them stranded at the airport for the holidays, a tech entrepreneur (Christie), a travel writer (Canning), a devoted mother (Enid-Raye Adams) and her son (Kiefer O’Reilly), a stubborn senior (Trevor Lerner), an enigmatic woman with a hint of mystery (Brittany Willacy), a couple traveling from Beijing (Sharon Crandall, Ryan Mah) and a social media influencer (Princess Davis) all agree to rent a shared van to embark on a road trip to Denver. When their unexpected journey brings them into uncharted territory, they navigate a series of misadventures together and form a deeper bond that just might change the trajectories of each of their lives. Inspired by true events.

Sarah Ramos and William Moseley in 'Christmas in Notting Hill'
Steffan Hill/Hallmark Media

Christmas in Notting Hill

Air date: Saturday, November 25 at 6/5c
Stars: Sarah Ramos, William Moseley

Famous soccer star, Graham Savoy (Moseley), has always been too busy for love, but when he comes home to Notting Hill for Christmas, he changes his mind after meeting Georgia (Ramos) – a visiting American and the one person who has no idea who he is.

Charlotte Kay Witt, Carrie Morgan, Peter Jacobson, Melissa Peterman, Lacey Chabert, Wes Brown, Laura Wardle, and Ellen Travolta in 'Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up'
Natalie Cass/Hallmark Media

Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up

Air date: Saturday, November 25
Stars: Lacey Chabert, Wes Brown, Stephen Tobolowsky, Melissa Peterman, Ellen Travolta, Seth Morris, Jennifer Aspen

As the holidays approach, Emily (Chabert) and Jared (Brown) are looking forward to celebrating the holidays together again, this time as a couple. Emily, now embracing Evergreen Lane’s uniquely festive spirit, is ready to work with Jared, Ned (Tobolowsky), Mary Louise (Travolta) and Pamela (Peterman) to make this year’s Christmas celebrations the best yet – even if being the HOA president’s girlfriend doesn’t stop those dreaded decorating citations. When a house on the block goes up for sale, it causes quite a stir with residents. When the soon-to-be neighbors turn out to be holiday royalty (Morris, Aspen), it looks like this year’s competition is about to heat up. As the welcoming committee prepares for the new arrivals, only one thing is certain – this Christmas, Evergreen Lane is going to sleigh!

Alex Paxton-Beesley and Dan Jeannotte
Courtesy of Hallmark Media

Our Christmas Mural

Air date: Sunday, November 26 at 6/5c
Stars: Alex Paxton-Beesley, Dan Jeannotte

Olivia (Paxton-Beesley) is a single mom who returns home for Christmas. Her mom secretly enters her into a mural contest; she wins but partners with teacher Will (Jeannotte) to create a Christmas masterpiece.

Bethany Joy Lenz and Kristoffer Polaha in 'A Biltmore Christmas'
David Scott Holloway/Hallmark Media

A Biltmore Christmas

Air date: Sunday, November 26
Stars: Bethany Joy Lenz, Kristoffer Polaha, Jonathan Frakes, Robert Picardo

Lucy Hardgrove (Lenz) is a screenwriter who lands the job of a lifetime when she’s hired to pen the script for a remake of the beloved, holiday movie classic, His Merry Wife!, which was filmed in 1947 at beautiful, historic Biltmore House. When the head of the studio isn’t satisfied with the ending Lucy wrote because it deviates from the original’s feel-good conclusion, he sends Lucy to Biltmore Estate for research and inspiration. While there, she unwittingly discovers the ability to travel to the 1947 set of His Merry Wife! through the help of an hourglass. While on set, she and Jack Huston (Polaha), one of the film’s stars, spend time together and become close. But her sudden appearance has set off a chain of events that put the production in jeopardy. Before she can return to the present, Lucy must make things right or threaten to alter the future forever.

Rhiannon Fish and David Elsendoorn
Courtesy of Hallmark Media

My Norwegian Holiday

Air date: Friday, December 1
Stars: Rhiannon Fish, David Elsendoorn

JJ (Fish), grieving the loss of her grandmother and seeking dissertation inspiration, stumbles upon an unexpected holiday destiny. Meeting Henrik (Elsendoorn), a Norwegian from Bergen, their connection deepens when he discovers she has a troll figurine from his hometown. To explore the troll’s history and her grandmother’s ties, JJ agrees to join Henrik on a journey to Norway. In Bergen, they’re drawn into Henrik’s family Christmas and wedding traditions, with his sister’s wedding the day before Christmas Eve. JJ embarks on a holiday adventure, uncovering the troll’s origins and finding her own path to healing, love and family.

Brooke D’Orsay and Will Kemp
Courtesy of Hallmark Media

A Not So Royal Christmas

Air date: Saturday, December 2
Stars: Brooke D’Orsay, Will Kemp

Tabloid journalist Charlotte (D’Orsay) attempts to land an interview with a reclusive Count. In response, the royal family has a groundskeeper (Kemp) pose as the Count since the real one fled years ago.

Mishael Morgan and Ronnie Rowe Jr.
Courtesy of Hallmark Media

Christmas with a Kiss (working title)

Air date: Sunday, December 3
Stars: Mishael Morgan, Ronnie Rowe Jr., Jaime M. Callica
A Mahogany Presentation

A woman (Morgan) returns home to help with her family’s Christmas Carnival and romance ignites. A photo journalist (Rowe) curates a surprise reunion.

Lyndie Greenwood and Paul Campbell
Courtesy of Hallmark Media

Magic in Mistletoe

Air date: Friday, December 8
Stars: Lyndie Greenwood, Paul Campbell

Harrington (Campbell) is the author of a popular book series but commercial success has left him a bitter recluse. As he returns to his hometown for an annual Christmas festival celebrating his books, he’s joined by April (Greenwood), a publicist for the major publishing house he works with. April is there for damage control after Harrington’s recent comments on social media have ruffled some feathers. But as she gets to know him better, hope springs that April can unlock Harrington’s guarded heart and help him rediscover the spirit of the holiday.

Catherine Bell and James Denton
Courtesy of Hallmark Media

Christmas on Cherry Lane

Air date: Saturday, December 9
Stars: Catherine Bell, Jonathan Bennett, John Brotherton, Erin Cahill, James Denton, Vincent Rodriguez III

A young couple preparing to welcome their first child (Brotherton, Cahill); an empty-nester (Bell) and her fiancé (Denton) ready to start a new chapter; and a couple (Bennett, Rodriguez III) who unexpectedly have the chance to expand their family on Christmas Eve celebrate the holiday as they navigate these turning points in their lives.

Bryan Greenberg, Rick Hoffman, and Vic Michaelis in 'Round and Round'
Craig Minielly/Hallmark Media

Round and Round

Air date: Sunday, December 10
Stars: Vic Michaelis, Bryan Greenberg, Rick Hoffman

Rachel’s (Michaelis) stuck in a time loop, reliving the night of her parents’ Hanukkah party. Can Zach (Greenberg), the “nice boy” Grandma’s trying to set her up with, help her make it to tomorrow?

Meghan Ory and Christopher Russell
Courtesy of Hallmark Media

The Secret Gift of Christmas (working title)

Air date: Friday, December 15
Stars: Meghan Ory, Christopher Russell

Bonnie (Ory) is a personal shopper who helps her new, widowed client Patrick (Russell) reconnect with his young daughter. Though Bonnie and Patrick’s ideas of shopping couldn’t be more different, she is determined to get Patrick and his daughter everything on their wish list.

Katie Findlay and Evan Roderick
Courtesy of Hallmark Media

Sealed with a List

Air date: Saturday, December 16
Stars: Katie Findlay, Evan Roderick

This holiday season, festive Carley (Findlay) sets out to conquer her list of abandoned resolutions from last year. Aided by coworker Wyatt (Roderick), she finds love and the confidence to chase her dreams.

Humberly Gonzalez and Ali Liebert
Courtesy of Hallmark Media

Friends & Family Christmas

Air date: Sunday, December 17
Stars: Humberly Gonzalez, Ali Liebert

Daniella (Gonzalez) has recently moved to New York to pursue an art career and decides to stay in town to share the holidays with her circle of artist friends, instead of going home to see her sweet, if overbearing parents. Amelia (Liebert) is a talented entertainment lawyer trying to stay focused on her work after a broken engagement. When Daniella and Amelia are set up by their parents, they agree to pretend that they are dating, to appease them for the holidays. However, as they spend time in each other’s worlds, they soon build a connection that is deeper than either of them could have hoped for.

Hallmark Channel's Countdown to Christmas

