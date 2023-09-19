It’s that time of the year again: Hallmark Channel’s “Countdown to Christmas”!

As always, Hallmark will be the destination for holiday movies, with 40 premiering across its two networks, Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries (with “Miracles of Christmas”). Plus, the streaming service, Hallmark Movies Now, will have its own special offerings. It all begins on Friday, October 20, with the first film of “Countdown to Christmas,” which will also include the traditional Merry Thanksgiving Weekend, featuring one new movie on Thanksgiving night then two each on Friday, November 24, Saturday, November 25, and Sunday, November 26.

“Countdown to Christmas” will also feature reunions for Party of Five, with Lacey Chabert and Scott Wolf again playing siblings in A Merry Scottish Christmas and Chabert and Jennifer Aspen in Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up (a sequel to the 2022 film), and Good Witch, with Catherine Bell and James Denton finding romance again in Christmas on Cherry Lane.

Other returning faces in the “Countdown to Christmas” movies include Katherine Barrell, Jonathan Bennett, Warren Christie, Cindy Busby, Erin Cahill, Paul Campbell, Brooke D’Orsay, Jaicy Elliot, Tyler Hynes, Dan Jeannotte, Hunter King, Bethany Joy Lenz, Luke Macfarlane, Chandler Massey, Niall Matter, Ryan Paevey, Janel Parrish, Kristoffer Polaha, Michael Rady, Ronnie Rowe Jr., Jessy Schram, and Andrew Walker.

New talent joining the Hallmark family in these films include Jonathan Frakes, Humberly Gonzalez, Bryan Greenberg, Rick Hoffman, Vic Michaelis, Mishael Morgan, William Moseley, Jim O’Heir, Jessica Parker Kennedy, Robert Picardo, Vincent Rodriguez III, Emily Tennant, and Julie Warner.

Music to look out for in the Hallmark “Countdown to Christmas” films include: “This Christmas,” written and performed by Ingrid Michaelson for A Heidelberg Holiday; Angela Lansbury’s rendition of “We Need a Little Christmas” in Haul out the Holly: Lit Up; Judy Garland’s “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” in A Biltmore Christmas; and Elton John’s “Step Into Christmas” in Christmas in Notting Hill.

Plus, keep an eye out for surprise appearances by familiar faces and nods to favorite Hallmark movies or past iconic roles.

Scroll down to check out the “Countdown to Christmas” lineup, with all movies premiering at 8/7c unless otherwise noted.