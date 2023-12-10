12 New 2023 Holiday Movies You Cannot Miss on Netflix, Hulu, Disney+ & More

'Dashing Through the Snow,' 'Candy Cane Lane,' and 'Family Switch'
Disney+; Prime Video; Netflix

If you’re looking for a Christmas movie to watch while snuggled up by the fire, look no further than these new streaming originals. Streaming services, including Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and Peacock, all have new holiday releases this year that are perfect for getting in the spirit. From a comical story in Family Switch with Jennifer Garner and Ed Helms on Netflix to a sentimental Christmas miracle in The Shepherd with Ben Radcliffe and John Travolta on Disney+, these movies will have you ready for the holidays.

The Christmas season is about spending time with the people you love — or used to love – as we see in Freevee romantic comedy EXmas, featuring Robbie Amell and Leighton Meester. If you need to get back in the holiday mood, Dashing Through the Snow on Disney+ with Lil Rel Howery and Ludacris is the perfect movie to remind you of the magic of believing. Of course we cannot forget the new Hallmark movies, which are available to stream on Peacock this season.

Scroll down to see the new releases that will have you feeling extra festive.

Kyle Lowder and Erica Peeples in 'Heart for the Holidays'
BET+

Heart for the Holidays

Businesswoman Rachel Grant (Erica Peeples) is living her life as usual when she suddenly has a heart attack right before the holidays. She finds out she’s in need of a new heart, and travels from Los Angeles to the small town of Cheverly for a heart transplant. Rachel is eager to get out of Cheverly and back to work, but slowly she realizes something about the cozy town is keeping her where she is. Available now on BET+

Merry Little Batman
Prime Video

Merry Little Batman

It’s Christmas in Gotham City, and the city is finally crime-free—thanks to Batman (Luke Wilson). Damian Wayne (Yonas Kibreab), Batman’s son, aspires to be like his father, but Batman doesn’t know if Damian is ready to be a superhero. When duty calls on Christmas Eve, Batman must go and save the city. Batman runs into an accident, and Damian decides to take matters into his own hands to go save his father in time for Christmas morning. Available now on Prime Video

Robbie Amell and Leighton Meester in 'EXmas'
Freevee

EXmas

Graham Stroop (Amell) and his girlfriend Ali Moyer (Meester) recently broke up, and it’s putting Graham in the Christmas blues. When his parents believe he won’t be coming home for Christmas, they decide to invite Ali in his place — only to find out Graham is surprising them. The exes now have to spend Christmas together and either figure out a way to get the other to leave, or reconcile for the holidays. Available now on Freevee

Family Switch
Netflix

Family Switch

The Walker family is quite chaotic, consisting of parents Jess (Garner) and Bill Walker (Helms), their three kids, and lots bickering before the holidays. When a woman snaps their picture for the family Christmas card, it so happens to be an astrologer who switches the parents with their kids. Now, the Walker family must live in each other’s bodies until the switch brings them closer together in time for Christmas. Available now on Netflix

Matt Trudeau and Tamara Feldman in 'Reporting for Christmas'
Hulu

Reporting for Christmas

Mary Romero (Tamara Feldman) is a journalist looking to make a difference in the world and is defeated when her boss makes her take on a puff piece about a toy manufacturer for the Christmas season. While working on the assignment, she meets the owner of the company’s son, the handsome Blake Johnson (Matt Trudeau), who wants nothing to do with this piece. Mary realizes as she gets to know Blake and Johnson Toys that this may be a harder-hitting piece than she realized and that Blake might not be so bad after all. Available now on Hulu

Jonathan Stoddard and Denise Richards in 'A Christmas Frequency'
Hulu

A Christmas Frequency

Kenzie (Ansley Gordon) is the producer of Breakfast with Brooke, a radio show starring the legendary Brooke Walkins (Denise Richards), but the show has been on a deep decline after Brooke’s split from her husband Todd Walkins (James Hyde). Kenzie comes up with a plan to save the show — and Brooke’s love life — by setting up a series of blind date episodes just in time for Christmas. But then one of the contestants, Ben Covington (Jonathan Stoddard), happens to be Kenzie’s secret crush. Kenzie must make a tough decision in order to keep up the holiday spirit and save the show. Available now on Hulu

Ben Radcliffe in 'The Shepherd'
Disney+

The Shepherd

Freddie (Radcliffe) is a Royal Air Force pilot, and he was lucky enough to be sent home in time for Christmas. As he is flying over the North Sea alone, the unexpected happens when his plane begins to break down, leaving him stranded in the air. A Christmas miracle occurs when a stranger (Travolta) flies by his side to direct him home safely. Available now on Disney+

Paapa Essiedu and Melissa McCarthy in 'Genie'
Universal Pictures

Genie

Bernard (Paapa Essiedu) experiences a series of bad events this holiday season, until he finds a magical jewelry box and accidentally releases a comedic genie, Flora (Melissa McCarthy), who grants him wishes to get his life back in order. The two form a bond, reminding them both of the importance of connection during the holidays. Available now on Peacock

Brandy Norwood and Heather Graham in 'Best. Christmas. Ever!'
Netflix

Best. Christmas. Ever!

Jackie Jennings (Brandy Norwood) seems to be living the perfect life, and her longtime friend Charlotte Sanders (Heather Graham) can’t stand it. When an unexpected turn of events leads Charlotte and her family to Jackie’s house for Christmas, Charlotte is determined to find out the truth behind Jackie’s life. Will this Christmas tear the friends apart, or bring them closer together? Available no on Netflix

Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: Cabin Fever
Disney

Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: Cabin Fever

Greg Heffley (Wesley Kimmel) is determined to be on the nice list this Christmas, but disaster strikes when he and Rowley Jefferson (Spencer Howell) accidentally push a giant snowball and damage the neighbor’s snowplow. Just when Greg is attempting to cover up his crime, another obstacle gets in the way. A blizzard hits the town, and Greg and the rest of his family are stuck spending time in the house, while Greg figures out a way to clear his name before Christmas is ruined. Available now on Disney+

Eddie Murphy in 'Candy Cane Lane'
Prime Video

Candy Cane Lane

It’s the battle of the Christmas decorations, and Chris Carver (Eddie Murphy) is determined to win for best house on the block. Chris meets an elf named Pepper (Jillian Bell) who grants his wish to win the best house, but he soon finds out she did more than just that. Pepper casts a spell to make the 12 Days of Christmas come to life, and Chris and the rest of town must deal with the holiday chaos of it all. Available now on Prime Video

Lil Rel Howery and Ludacris in 'Dashing Through the Snow'
Disney

Dashing Through the Snow

Eddie Garrick (Ludacris) is a non-believer in Santa Claus — that is, until Christmas Eve. He and his daughter Charlotte (Madison Skye Validum) meet a man dressed as Santa named Nicholas Sinter-Claus (Howery) who takes them on an unexpected adventure to deliver the presents to all the children. While Eddie takes some convincing, the holiday spirit and the wild obstacles the trio encounters leads Eddie to believe again. Available now on Disney+

