If you’re looking for a Christmas movie to watch while snuggled up by the fire, look no further than these new streaming originals. Streaming services, including Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and Peacock, all have new holiday releases this year that are perfect for getting in the spirit. From a comical story in Family Switch with Jennifer Garner and Ed Helms on Netflix to a sentimental Christmas miracle in The Shepherd with Ben Radcliffe and John Travolta on Disney+, these movies will have you ready for the holidays.

The Christmas season is about spending time with the people you love — or used to love – as we see in Freevee romantic comedy EXmas, featuring Robbie Amell and Leighton Meester. If you need to get back in the holiday mood, Dashing Through the Snow on Disney+ with Lil Rel Howery and Ludacris is the perfect movie to remind you of the magic of believing. Of course we cannot forget the new Hallmark movies, which are available to stream on Peacock this season.

Scroll down to see the new releases that will have you feeling extra festive.