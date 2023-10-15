Julia Louis-Dreyfus Knows Nothing About Potential ‘Seinfeld’ Reunion Jerry Seinfeld Teased

As far as Julia Louis-Dreyfus knows, Jerry Seinfeld’s teases about a potential Seinfeld reunion might as well be yada yada yada.

“Yeah, I just saw [that news] last night,” Louis-Dreyfus told The Guardian last week, after Seinfeld made comments about the ’90s sitcom’s future. “And I don’t know what the hell he’s talking about.”

Seinfeld hyped up the possibility of some sort of Seinfeld project on Saturday, October 7, at a comedy show at Boston’s Boch Center, after an audience member asked if he liked the way the NBC series ended.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Linda Henry (@linda_pizzuti)

“Well, I have a little secret for you about the ending,” he replied. “But I can’t really tell it because it is a secret.”

Amid amused groans from the audience, the comedian opened up a bit more. “Here’s what I’ll tell you, okay, but you can’t tell anybody,” he said. “Something is going to happen that has to do with that ending. Hasn’t happened yet. And just what you are thinking about, [co-creator] Larry [David] and I have also been thinking about. So you’ll see, we’ll see.”

Seinfeld and Louis-Dreyfus starred alongside Jason Alexander and Michael Richards for Seinfeld’s nine-season run between 1989 and 1998. The namesake star played a fictionalized version of himself, while Louis-Dreyfus played his ex Elaine Benes, Alexander played his friend George Costanza, and Richards played his neighbor Cosmo Kramer.

Louis-Dreyfus won the first of her 11 Emmy Awards for her performance on the show, Richards took home three Emmy trophies, and the show itself won the Outstanding Comedy Series Award in 1993. The show also ranked the No. 1 program on television for its sixth and ninth season.

Seinfeld’s final episode proved divisive, however. “The Finale” ranks as one of the lowest-rated episodes on IMDb, for example, and TV Insider named it one of the most frustrating TV finales in 2018.