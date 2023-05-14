‘Seinfeld’ Ended 25 Years Ago: 10 Best Episodes, According to Fans

A “show about nothing” meant a lot to Seinfeld’s devotees, millions of whom tuned in to NBC a quarter-century ago, on May 14, 1998, to watch the sitcom’s series finale.

That final episode, however, isn’t among fans’ favorites. In fact, “The Finale” is only the 154th-best episode, according to IMDb voters.

The top 10, meanwhile, are below. From the origin of Seinfeld’s “yada yada yada” to a domain-mastering wager, these are IMDb users’ favorite episodes, all of which have user ratings of 9.0/10 or higher.

10. Season 8, Episode 19: “The Yada Yada”

As George (Jason Alexander) contends with his new girlfriend’s way of truncating anecdotes, Jerry (Jerry Seinfeld) suspects that his dentist (Bryan Cranston) only converted to Judaism so that he can tell Jewish jokes. “The writing is just perfect, the actors are on the top of their game, and the plot is just blending amazingly together,” one IMDb reviewer raves. “A true masterpiece.”

9. Season 9, Episode 6: “The Merv Griffin Show”

Kramer (Michael Richards) discovers the set of The Merv Griffin Show in a dumpster and reconstructs it in his apartment to start his own talk show. “It’s just so hilarious to see Kramer taking it all so serious in the beginning and becoming more and more drawn to the darker side of showbiz by the end, finally turning The Merv Griffin Show into some kind of Jerry Springer Show,” a fan writes in a review.

8. Season 5, Episode 21: “The Hamptons”

On a getaway to the Hamptons, Jerry’s girlfriend laughs at the sight of a naked George, with George later arguing that he was a victim of post-swim “shrinkage.” An IMDb user calls “The Hamptons” one of Season 5’s best installments, adding that “George’s level of pettiness is at an all-time [high] in this one.”

7. Season 8, Episode 9: “The Abstinence”

The threat of mono forces George to go abstinent for six weeks, and without sex on the brain, his IQ level spikes. But when Elaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) abstains, she experiences the opposite effect. “The utter absurdity that has made this show the greatest is all on display here,” a fan writes on IMDb. “Superb.”

6. Season 8, Episode 3: “The Bizarro Jerry”

Elaine realizes her ex-boyfriend Kevin (Tim DeKay) is reliable, considerate, and basically Jerry’s exact opposite. And she meets his friends, who are like Bizarro George and Bizarro Kramer, but they shun her for being too crass. “In one of the most clever and creative scripts in the entire series run, this is the best a Larry-less episode can get,” one fan observes.

5. Season 5, Episode 14: “The Marine Biologist”

When he runs into a college friend, Jerry lies about George’s accomplishments, saying his pal is now a marine biologist. And later, George has to continue the charade when a beached whale turns up. “Jason Alexander delivers some of his best, most hilarious acting,” one viewer declares. “His monologue at the end of the episode, in particular, is genius and one of the finest moments in the series.”

4. Season 4, Episode 17: “The Outing”

One of Elaine’s pranks leads a journalist to think Jerry and George are gay, and the reported romance between “the comedian and his longtime companion” makes national news in the Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell era. “This is a classic farce protesting a ridiculous military policy,” an IMDb user says. “The script lines are sharp [and] the comedy is at a rapid pace the entire show.”

3. Season 7, Episode 6: “The Soup Nazi”

Larry Thomas makes his Emmy-nominated turn as Yev Kassem, the hard-lined proprietor at a popular soup stand where Elaine quickly becomes persona non grata. “This is an episode of important cultural significance,” one fan writes. “Ask any Seinfeld fan to name their top 5 episodes, and ‘Soup Nazi’ will always be in the list.”

2. Season 5, Episode 22: “The Opposite”

George’s lot in life improves when he resolves to do the opposite of what he’d normally do in everyday interactions. Meanwhile, Elaine inherits George’s bad luck… though she does herself no favors with her Jujyfruits fixation. An IMDb user calls this episode a “beautifully conceived 20 minutes of comedy, with great performances by the winner and loser.”

1. Season 4, Episode 11: “The Contest”

George’s mother ends up in the hospital after catching him in a compromised position, so he and the rest of the gang make a bet about who can be the “master of their domain” for the longest. “Proving once again, and perhaps in the strongest fashion, that no subject is taboo in American sitcoms, ‘The Contest’ is the definitive Seinfeld episode, and a milestone in U.S. television,” an IMDB reviewer touts.