Is ‘Seinfeld’ Revival in the Works? Jerry Seinfeld Teases ‘Something is Going to Happen’

Could Seinfeld be about to get a new ending 25 years after the beloved sitcom ended its nine-season run on NBC? Well, according to the show’s co-creator, Jerry Seinfeld, something is in the works.

The surprising news came during Seinfeld’s recent stand-up set at the Wang Theatre in Boston, Massachusetts, on Saturday, October 7, where he told the audience he had a “little secret” regarding the sitcom’s divisive finale.

In response to a fan who asked whether he liked the Seinfeld finale, the comedian said, “Well, I have a little secret for you about the ending. But I can’t really tell it because it is a secret.”

Seinfeld must have been in a giving mood because he decided to tease a little more, revealing, “Here’s what I’ll tell you, okay, but you can’t tell anybody. Something is going to happen that has to do with that ending. Hasn’t happened yet.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Linda Henry (@linda_pizzuti)

The audience gasped and applauded the news as Seinfeld added, “And just what you are thinking about, Larry [David] and I have also been thinking about it. So you’ll see, we’ll see.”

Seinfeld and David co-created the landmark sitcom, which aired on NBC from July 5, 1989, to May 14, 1998, where it ran for nine seasons and 180 episodes. The series started off as a modest hit before becoming the highest-rated show on TV and one of the most highly-regarded sitcoms of all time.

However, the series finale has always been the subject of much criticism, especially for how things ended. The last episode sees Jerry, George (Jason Alexander), Elaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), and Kramer (Michael Richards) put on trial for violating a duty to rescue law and sentenced to one year in prison.

It’s unclear right now what this updated finale could be. A full-blown reunion? A one-off sketch? Another Super Bowl commercial (Seinfeld and Alexander reprised their characters for an ad spot in 2014)? Only time will tell what Seinfeld and David have planned.

The stars of Seinfeld previously reunited in Season 7 of David’s hit HBO sitcom Curb Your Enthusiasm for a multi-episode arc that revolved around David bringing Seinfeld, Louis-Dreyfus, Alexander, and Richards back together for a Seinfeld revival.

Would you like to see Seinfeld return? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.