‘The Price Is Right’ Plinko Nightmare Costs Player $50,000 – See Drew Carey React

A contestant on Wednesday’s (November 13) episode of The Price is Right had an absolute nightmare experience playing Plinko as she landed on FOUR zeroes in a row.

The player in question was Kelly LeBlanc, who made her way up from Contestant’s Row to the main stage. LeBlanc had a chance to play Plinko, the most popular game in the history of The Price is Right. There was a possible jackpot of $50,000 up for grabs.

For those unfamiliar, Plinko involves dropping a flat disc down the Plinko board in hopes of landing in one of the money slots at the bottom. The contestant is given one disc to start and can earn up to four more by guessing the price of four small prizes.

LeBlanc had to guess the correct digit in four different items from their two-digit prices; this included an 8-piece gardening set, a 17 oz water bottle, a fruit and veggie peeler, and a steam iron. She nailed each one, giving her five discs to play with on the Plinko board.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Price Is Right (@therealpriceisright)

With encouragement from host Drew Carey, LeBlanc made her way to the top of the board and dropped her first disc. The nine slots (in order) include the values of $100, $500, $1,000, $0, and $10,000. That meant if LeBlanc could land each of her five discs in the $10,000 slot, she’d walk away with $50,000.

Unfortunately, her first disc landed in the zero slot. “Just forget that ever happened,” Carey said. “That was close.”

LeBlanc then dropped her second disc and once again landed in the zero slot. “Come on, y’all, give me some good luck,” she called to the studio audience.

After dropping her third disc and landing in the zero slot again, LeBlanc looked absolutely shocked. “What in the heck?” Carey said. “Three zeroes in a row!”

Unbelievably, LeBlanc’s fourth disc also landed in the zero slot. She hung her head in disbelief and said, “What is going on?!”

Thankfully, LeBlanc’s final disc landed in the $1,000 slot, meaning she didn’t walk away empty-handed, even if it wasn’t the $50,000 she could have had with some better luck.

“Thank god! A thousand bucks!” Carey stated before telling LeBlanc, “Don’t leave the house without an umbrella today.”

Fans couldn’t believe LeBlanc’s bad luck and took to social media to share their reactions.

“Man I felt bad for her!! 4 straight zeros,” wrote one Instagram user.

“This was tough to watch. She had all those chips, and hit zero for times in a row. I’m glad she ended up with something. Never seen it and like that,” said another.

Another added, “I have never in my life seen anyone get so many zeros on Plinko.”

Others said LeBlanc didn’t have the best technique, with one viewer on Reddit writing, “If she would have tried putting the chips IN THE MIDDLE, she might have had better luck.”

“Seriously! Like even if you don’t know the math backs that up how is it just not common sense to do that?” replied another.

“That was not the best technique – Drew once said in an interview he thought putting the chip between the N & K were the best odds,” said another fan on Instagram.

While some fans suggested dropping down the middle is the best way to win Plinko, it didn’t help a contestant last month. In fact, Carey told the contestant to drop from the middle and it ended up backfiring big time.

What did you think of Wednesday’s Plinko game? Let us know in the comments below.