‘Jeopardy!’: Dramatic Rescue Story & Shocking Mistake Stun Fans

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the Thursday, November 14 episode of Jeopardy!]

Jeopardy! packed an emotional punch on Thursday, November 14, with two big storylines—neither involving the returning champ. One contestant staged a comeback despite a unique Daily Double choice, while another shared a full-circle rescue story that fans called one of the show’s most “heartwarming” moments.

Evan Dorey, a data analytics director from Toronto, Ontario, entered with a one-day total of $29,200 after that contentious “Highland” ruling his way last episode. He faced Stephanie Asalone, a former 401(k) processor originally from St. Marys, Pennsylvania, and Steven Czekala, a retired dentist from Oakland, California.

During the interviews, Ken Jennings mentioned that Czekala had friends with impressive athletic resumes.“Yes, I had some friends who were competing in the Olympic trials this summer in Indianapolis for swimming,” he shared. “And on my way to the venue one day, my scooter fell apart, and I fell, and I broke my collarbone.”

“Oh no!” Jennings said as the player motioned to his shoulder (above). The contestant shared that a Jeopardy!-watching family saved him. “And immediately a family stopped, picked me up and drove me to the hospital emergency room and made sure I was okay,” Czekala continued. “And I never heard from them again and I didn’t get their contact information. But, I know they watch Jeopardy! because on their way to the hospital they said they were from West Lafayette, Indiana and I said, ‘Oh my gosh Adriana Harmeyer is from West Lafeyette, Indiana!’” referring to the recent 15-day librarian champ.

“So to my Hoosier good samaritans out there, thank you so much for the kindness you extended to me. I’m on the Alex Trebek stage!” The audience applauded as Jennings addressed the family directly, “Thank you for helping out Steven!”

After an emotional Jeopardy! round, Dorey led with $5,600, Czekala had $3,000 (having missed a $800 Daily Double, but not the chance to thank Jennings for his hosting chops), Asalone had $3,600.

In Double Jeopardy!, Czekala found the second Daily Double adding $2000 to a sudden lead on the “Musical Ett(E)s” clue seeking “Please Mr. Postman.” The last Daily Double lingered, and the returning champ caught up. With one other clue remaining, Asalone found it under the “Sports Teams” category. Despite being in third place, she opted to wager $500. Getting the clue correct as “Antoine de Saint-Exupéry,” she gave up her chance to move in into the lead and it all hinged on Final Jeopardy.

Dorey had $14,400, Czekala $9,800, and Asalone $8,100. The “Sports Teams” clue was, “Fittingly, this team was born on November 1, 1966, the day the franchise.” Asalone was correct with “New Orleans Saints,” adding $6,000 to have $14,100. Neither of the other players got it, so she became the new champ in a last-to-first photo finish as she was left stunned and the crowd roared.

Fans flooded the Reddit thread for the episode, sharing how moved they were by Czekala’s story and how confused they were by Asalone’s $500 Daily Double wager while still celebrating her win.

“Amazing comeback from Stephanie, though I really wish she had gone for that big wager on the last Daily Double because she would have won a lot more that way,” one Redditor wrote.

“Yeah. I was shocked when she said $500; hopefully she doesn’t make that mistake again, strategically. I’m happy for her, for her surprise come-from-behind win, though. I also LOVED Steven’s anecdote and I bet his Hoosier saviors got the message,” wrote another.

“Stephanie seems like she would dominate if she had a bit more confidence. That response of Saint Exupery is one of the most impressive half court buzzer beater shots I’ve ever seen,” wrote a third.

“Steven’s story might be the most heartwarming one I’ve ever heard on the show,” wrote a third.

Czekala chimed in to the thread to speak further on his Jeopardy! journey: “When I got the call to be on the show one month after my accident, I knew exactly the story that I wanted to tell in my interview. I’m truly hoping that somehow with the power of the universe that family will find a way to reach out to me so that I can thank them for their kinds. They were truly Saints. I hope that everyone who has dreamed of being on Jeopardy! can make those dreams a reality. I first auditioned in 1986 when I was in dental school. 38 years later I made it on the show. Someone asked me how I would have done in 1986 compared to 2024. I said that my library was sparce but the elevator made it to the top floor so quickly when I was 27. Now my library is busting at the seams but that elevator is super slow. I love this supportive and fantastic Jeopardy! family!”

“Well done Steven, your story was one of the best I’d ever heard. Heartwarming moment!” another fan replied.

Plus, congrats to Ayo Edebiri on the clue!