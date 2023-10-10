‘Love Is Blind’ Season 5 Reunion Date Set — Don’t Worry, It’s Not Live (VIDEO)

After the disastrous attempt at a live Love Is Blind Season 4 reunion, Netflix is opting for a standard pre-taped reunion for Season 5. The Love Is Blind Season 5 reunion will debut this Sunday, October 15, at 8/7c on Netflix. The platform pokes fun at its Season 4 technical difficulties in its announcement, saying, “It’s not live, but it’s unmissable!”

Love Is Blind Season 5 has featured a series first. Never before have two exes ended up in the pods together, but that became a reality with Uche and Lydia before she got engaged to Milton. Uche and Aaliyah nearly got engaged, but Lydia shared too much information about her ex to her new friend, ruining the experiment for Aaliyah and prompting her to leave without telling Uche. When she tried to reconnect outside of the pods in Episode 7, Uche said it was over between them.

They’re not the only couple to split this season. Taylor and J.P. were the first to get engaged and the first to break up. Their split came during the Mexican honeymoon, during which their time together was filled with awkward silences. J.P. eventually said he felt a disconnect because of Taylor’s makeup at their engagement, of all things. Taylor wasn’t convinced the issue wasn’t deeper than that. She left him the next morning. Netflix says all of the couples followed outside of the pods in Season 5 will be part for the reunion.

“Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, Love Is Blind: The Reunion will reunite the cast for the first time since their mid-season breakups, ‘I Dos,’ or ‘I Don’ts,'” Netflix teases. “They’ll reflect on their relationships, break down this season’s twists and turns, and unveil secrets that have unfolded since the experiment concluded. You don’t want to miss it!”

The photo from the reunion set shows a central couch for Nick and Vanessa, plus two couches on each side of them that makes space for eight people. The season followed four couples’ experiences outside of the pods, so it seems Taylor, J.P., Uche, and Aaliyah will be joining Lydia, Milton, Stacy, and Izzy. Check out the drama to come in the video teaser above.

As of Episode 9, Stacy and Izzy and Lydia and Milton are the only couples still engaged (Johnie and Chris, who dated in the pods, are now dating again). The Love Is Blind Season 5 finale, dropping Friday, October 11, on the streaming platform, will reveal who will say “I do” or “I don’t” at the altar.

Check in with Taylor and Aaliyah about their complicated Love Is Blind breakups in the TV Insider interview below.

Love Is Blind, Season 5 Reunion, Premieres Sunday, October 13, 8/7c, Netflix