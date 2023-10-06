‘Love Is Blind’: Milton & Chris Tell All About That Chaotic BBQ (VIDEO)

[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for Love Is Blind Season 5.]

The most dramatic moments of Love Is Blind Season 5 are found in a cast reunion barbecue that starts in Episode 7. So much cast fighting ensues, the barbecue scene extends into Episode 8. TV Insider caught up with Milton Johnson and Christopher Fox to talk about that chaotic party and more.

Milton got engaged to Lydia Velez Gonzalez after it was revealed that her ex, Uche Okoroha, was also in the experiment. Viewers saw his reaction on-screen (he walked away for a moment to collect himself, then came back into the pod), and he eventually said her past had no bearing on their future. Did Milton ever consider breaking up with Lydia right then and there?

“No, I don’t think so. For me, I went into this experiment with a primary goal of meeting my potential wife. That’s my clear, objective goal,” Milton says in the video interview above, adding, “in that moment, Lydia had the characteristics that I wanted in a potential wife. I could never get rid of that based on another relationship that she had with someone previous [to] me.”

Uche seemed determined to get the cast to flip on Lydia at the barbecue, and it resulted in fights with the women (including a tense exchange with cast member Miriam, who didn’t leave the pods engaged) and a chat with Milton that couldn’t have gone how Uche wanted. Uche tried to warn Milton about Lydia’s behavior in their relationship by implying that she stalked him. There was no changing Milton’s mind. Where do Milton and Uche stand now after that attempted interference? Milton stayed vague and diplomatic in his answer.

“With all the guys in the lounge, I built such a deep connection with a lot of them. I have so much love for all the guys that were there with me, including Uche,” he says. “I wish the best for all of them, and I hope to continue to have a great relationship with the rest of the guys.”

Izzy Zapata, engaged to Stacy Snyder, was also determined to interfere in Chris’s relationship with Johnie Maraist. Izzy pulled Johnie aside at the barbecue seemingly just to belittle her by telling her she’s “fake.”

Watching the episodes, it seems the only way Izzy could get to that conclusion was through a biased and bitter misinterpretation of her words in the pods. We asked Chris how he felt about Izzy and Stacy after their insulting words about Johnie (said both behind her back and to her and Chris’s faces at the barbecue). He defends Izzy.

“I don’t hold it against anybody for trying to do what they think is best,” Chris says. “If Izzy thinks they need to tell me something, then sure. But I still have a good relationship with him.”

Learn more about Milton and Chris’s time in the experiment in the full video interview above, and see if Milton and Lydia and Stacy and Izzy say “I do” in next week’s Love Is Blind Season 5 finale.

