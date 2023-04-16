‘Love Is Blind’ Season 4 Reunion: Broken Livestream & More Shocking Moments

Netflix

Micah and Paul dated briefly after their wedding, but broke up “pretty quickly after” he visited her in Arizona, the reunion revealed. This breakup, according to Paul, was around one year before the reunion took place.

Micah confirmed that she had Paul answer first at the altar so she wouldn’t have to be rejected after saying “I do.”

“I knew that I was going to say yes,” she shared, “and I didn’t want to spend the rest of our life” wondering if he said yes so as not to embarrass her. Paul said he was confident he would have said no regardless of the order and Micah’s answer, but he also didn’t know how hearing her say yes would have made him feel.

Much of Micah and Paul’s segment focused on the bombshell comment he made after their altar split, where he said he didn’t envision Micah being a good mother. Kids had not been a topic of discussion between them on camera throughout the season, but Micah said watching that comment for the first time when the show premiered was “terrible,” saying, “I felt like it was the worst thing that could be said about me.”

She had always dreamed of being a mother to several children and claimed she made that clear to Paul. He disagreed on that clarity, but apologized for the comment made after their failed wedding.

Paul brought up possibly not wanting kids for the first time just a few days before their wedding, Micah revealed. And he admitted that he “phrased that really unfairly towards her.” What he meant was that when they were on the show, he couldn’t envision them as parents together because he didn’t feel the “nurturing presence” in Micah that he equated with motherhood. In hindsight, he said it wasn’t about her, but rather that he “didn’t inspire” her to show her nurturing side to him. His response confused Micah, who was shocked to hear this explanation at the reunion and not while they were engaged, when it mattered most.

“You can’t just request people to be a certain way, and then suddenly they are,” Paul said. The nurturing nature had to come out naturally so as not to build resentment, he explained, Micah said she deserved to learn of these feelings of his before their wedding day.

Zack said Micah seemed “out for blood” for her reaction to things she was hearing for the first time in the reunion. He said that behind the scenes, Micah made it seem she didn’t want to marry Paul. Micah defended her right to have a reaction to this new information from Paul, as did Vanessa.

As for Micah’s friend Shelby, the one who disagreed with their relationship from the beginning, Micah said her friend “has a terrible delivery” but was acting out of a gut feeling that Paul and Micah’s relationship wasn’t working.