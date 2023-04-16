‘Love Is Blind’ Season 4 Reunion: Broken Livestream & More Shocking Moments

Jackie and Josh pre-recorded their reunion appearance the day prior with Vanessa, revealing they had been together since after they reconnected, were living together, and shared two pets.
Like she did on social media prior to the reunion, Jackie said she broke up with Marshall before the coffee shop date with Josh. Marshall said “OK,” in response, saying the exact timeline didn’t matter. Whether her version or his version is correct, she still started dating Josh almost immediately after they split, and that was hurtful for him.
Vanessa called out Jackie’s timeline, saying that regardless of when the coffee shop date happened, Jackie knew she didn’t want to be with Marshall when it came time for the wedding dress shopping day and still had not ended things, opting to ghost everyone that day instead. “Correct,” Jackie replied.
Jackie took accountability for her wrongdoings, but also accused Marshall of having ulterior motives with the engagement ring.
“Marshall wanted the ring back because he wanted to give it to another cast mate,” she declared. This was likely an assumption based on Marshall’s rumored relationship with Season 4 cast member Kacia, whom he confirmed he briefly dated after he and Jackie split.
“It was a symbol of my love … I felt like she didn’t deserve to have that symbol of my love,” Marshall said of wanting the ring back. Per Marshall’s story, Kacia reached out to him apologizing for their breakup, which she knew about because Jackie posted something about it on social media. “We explored” their interest in each other, he said, but couldn’t move forward because he wanted to distance himself from his experience on the show.
Jackie also recalled her “last straw” moment in their relationship, which happened as they were arranging their marriage certificate. According to Jackie, they were joking back and forth, but then Marshall called her a “derogatory” word. According to Marshall, they had been ribbing each other back and forth in a playful way, but he made a joke that took things too far. Per his description, he said Jackie’s strong jawline could have meant she “you could’ve been a man for all I know!” when talking about Jackie’s strong jawline. He admitted the comment was wrong when the audience responded negatively, but said he “did not use a derogatory term” in the conversation like Jackie claimed.
Nick and Vanessa encouraged Marshall to speak directly to Jackie through the camera.
“The whole you vs. me thing needs to die immediately, and not just because there seems to be a need to clear yourself or defend yourself — you have a whole dude,” he said. “You guys have been together for a year, and you’re trying to make something out of nothing and it needs to stop.”
He called a truce, saying, “I’ve offered that before,” and added that “for the second time in this experience I have been slighted” by Jackie’s absence. He then asked the public to let them move on and give all of the cast “grace” as they navigate life outside the show.