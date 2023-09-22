‘Love Is Blind’ Season 5: Which Couples Are Still Together? (PHOTOS)

Kelli Boyle
Comments
Aaliyah (L) and Uche (R) for 'Love Is Blind' Season 5
Spoiler Alert
Monty Bronton/Netflix

Love Is Blind

[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for Love Is Blind Season 5 Episodes 1-4.]

Love Is Blind Season 5 is a season of firsts. Viewers get four full episodes of pod dates, whereas in past seasons the engagements are usually complete by then. And while there’s significantly more time spent in the pods and the men’s and women’s lounges, there are less engagements this season than usual. You know what Season 5 does have, though? Exes.

For the first time ever (and in what was perhaps an inevitability?), two exes end up in on a pod date unexpectedly. No, they don’t rekindle their former romance. In fact, their past affects another couple’s future.

Here’s where all of the couples of Love Is Blind Season 5 stand as of Episode 4 (Episodes 5-7 drop September 29). Keep checking in here, as we’ll be updating this list weekly as new episodes come out.

Love Is Blind, Season 5, Fridays, Netflix

JP and Taylor in 'Love Is Blind' - Season 5, Episode 3
Netflix

J.P. & Taylor: Engaged

J.P. and Taylor was the first couple to get engaged in Season 5. The lovebirds had a sweet first meeting, but there was some slight awkwardness.

Stacy and Izzy engagement in 'Love Is Blind' Season 5
Netflix

Stacy & Izzy: Engaged

After breaking up with Johnie, Izzy set his focus on Stacy, leading up to their engagement. Johnie realized too late that Stacy was Izzy’s No. 1, leading to her talking badly about Stacy in the women’s lounge within her earshot. Nevertheless, her first meeting with Izzy was a very flirty one.

Lydia (L) and Milton (R) for 'Love Is Blind' Season 5
Monty Bronton/Netflix

Lydia & Milton: Engaged

Lydia is one of the two exes from the season. Her engagement with Milton was threatened when the secret of her and Uche’s past was revealed, but Milton still popped the question. We’ll see them meet in the next episode drop.

Aaliyah (L) and Uche (R) for 'Love Is Blind' Season 5
Monty Bronton/Netflix

Aaliyah & Uche: TBD

Aaliyah and Uche didn’t get the same happy pod ending. Lydia, who had developed a close bond with Aaliyah, shared so many details about Uche — his appearance, the car he drives, stories about his dog — that it angered her. Uche apologized for the turmoil and thought all was well. He was ready to propose at the end of Episode 4, but Aaliyah was a no-show for their date. The episode ended with a producer being heard speaking in the pods for the first time, revealing Aaliyah had chosen to leave the experiment.

Love Is Blind

