‘Love Is Blind’ Season 5: Which Couples Are Still Together? (PHOTOS)

[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for Love Is Blind Season 5 Episodes 1-4.]

Love Is Blind Season 5 is a season of firsts. Viewers get four full episodes of pod dates, whereas in past seasons the engagements are usually complete by then. And while there’s significantly more time spent in the pods and the men’s and women’s lounges, there are less engagements this season than usual. You know what Season 5 does have, though? Exes.

For the first time ever (and in what was perhaps an inevitability?), two exes end up in on a pod date unexpectedly. No, they don’t rekindle their former romance. In fact, their past affects another couple’s future.

Here’s where all of the couples of Love Is Blind Season 5 stand as of Episode 4 (Episodes 5-7 drop September 29). Keep checking in here, as we’ll be updating this list weekly as new episodes come out.

Love Is Blind, Season 5, Fridays, Netflix