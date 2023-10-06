2023 WNBA Finals: Aces vs. Liberty Schedule on ESPN & ABC
The top two teams in the WNBA collide in the 27th WNBA Finals best-of-five-game championship series.
The defending WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces are making their third Finals appearance in four seasons and look to become the first team since the 2001-02 Los Angeles Sparks to repeat as champions. The Aces are led by two-time league MVP A’ja Wilson, Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young.
The New York Liberty are seeking their first WNBA championship in franchise history. The Liberty are 0-4 in the Finals, and are making their first appearance since 2002. 2023 WNBA MVP Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu and Betnijah Laney lead the Liberty.
All WNBA Finals games air on ABC or ESPN. Veteran play-by-play announcer Ryan Ruocco calls the game with Basketball Hall of Famers Rebecca Lobo and Holly Rowe providing analysis. Andraya Carter reports from the sidelines.
2023 WNBA Finals TV Schedule on ESPN Networks
All Times Eastern/Central.
Sunday, October 8
Game 1: 3/2c, New York Liberty at Las Vegas Aces, ABC
Wednesday, October 11
Game 2: 9/8c, New York Liberty at Las Vegas Aces, ESPN
Sunday, October 15
Game 3: 3/2c, Las Vegas Aces at New York Liberty, ABC
Wednesday, October 18
Game 4 (if necessary): 8/7c, Las Vegas Aces at New York Liberty, ESPN
Friday, October 20
Game 5 (if necessary): 9/8c, New York Liberty at Las Vegas Aces, ESPN