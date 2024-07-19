2024 WNBA All-Star Game Preview: Who’s Playing & How to Watch

The 2024 WNBA All-Star Game is going to be one for the history books.

It’s the first WNBA All-Star Game for rookie sensation Caitlin Clark, and it’s an untraditional matchup of WNBA All-Stars vs. the U.S. Women’s National Team that will be playing in the Paris Summer Olympics.

Somewhat controversially, Clark was left off the Team USA roster. She’ll be playing for the All-Stars, where she’ll be a teammate of rival Angel Reese.

“I definitely have enjoyed the moments that Caitlin and Angel have gone head-to-head,” says ESPN studio host LaChina Robinson. “People want to watch them, to consume them, whether they’re playing basketball or walking down the hallway or showing off their fits. They have really entered into new territory where not just sports fans are interested in Angel and Caitlin, but they’re household names. So, I’ve enjoyed watching them really take the league to new heights, both with their play on the court and who they are as people.”

WNBA All-Star weekend at Footprint Center in Phoenix begins Friday, July 19, with the Kia WNBA Skills Challenge and the WNBA Starry 3-Point Contest on ESPN at 9/8c. The All-Star Game takes place Saturday, July 20, at 8/7c on ABC.

Ryan Ruocco calls the play-by-play for ABC/ESPN, along with Basketball Hall of Famers Rebecca Lobo and Holly Rowe as analysts.

Here are the WNBA All-Star team rosters: