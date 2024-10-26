13 Powerful WNBA Documentaries to Stream Until Women’s Basketball Returns

The 2024 WNBA season was breathtaking to watch. Powerhouse teams, dedicated players, a fan base like no other, and a championship series that left us on the edge of our seats — what’s not to love about this franchise?

On the night of Sunday, October 19 in Brooklyn, the New York Liberty won their first WNBA championship, beating the Minnesota Lynx by just five points in overtime. While closing out the trophy presentation to a record-breaking audience, sports telecaster Holly Rowe said, “This is what women’s sports can be when you will invest. Can’t wait to see the WNBA next season.”

Just because the 2024 season has ended does not mean we have to give up women’s basketball completely. This season has proven the WNBA is more than just a sport. If you’re looking to learn about the league, its players, and history, consider a tense and political conflict documented in Power of the Dream, or the rise of rookie stardom through iconic Indiana Fever player Caitlin Clark in Full Court Press. Or if you’re just looking for a laugh, who could forget the hilarious Sydney Colson and Theresa Plaisance in The Syd + TP Show?

Here’s everything WNBA on streaming platforms, guaranteed to get you hype for the next season.