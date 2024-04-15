‘Bridgerton,’ ‘Chicago Fire’ & More TV Weddings That Prove This Trend Is a Top Choice for Brides

Florals for wedding gowns? Still groundbreaking. Over recent years, countless TV couples (both reality and scripted) have tied the knot.

As many of these brides walked down the aisle, we couldn’t help but notice a recurring wedding dress trend. Whether it’s Regency-era Britain or high society New York City, floral details on TV wedding gowns have remained a popular choice.

From the stunning beading on Kate’s (Simone Ashley) wedding gown as Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) envisions her in Edwina’s (Charithra Chandran) place on Bridgerton to Brett’s (Kara Killmer) gorgeous off-the-shoulder wedding dress with dimensional flowers on Chicago Fire, floral designs aren’t going out of style when it comes to wedding fashion.

Scroll down to see the floral wedding dress trend featured in more popular shows like Outlander, Love Is Blind, and This Is Us.

Do you have a favorite TV wedding dress? Do you think the floral wedding dress is still in vogue? Let us know in the comments below.

Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton, Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma in Season 2 Episode 6 of 'Bridgerton'
Liam Daniel / Netflix

Kate Sharma (Bridgerton)

Fans didn’t get to see Anthony and Kate get married in Bridgerton Season 2, but we did get a glimpse of Kate in a wedding dress. As he prepared to marry Kate’s sister, Edwina, Anthony saw a vision of Kate at the altar. The detailing on Kate’s dream dress was nothing short of stunning. The gown was adorned with tiny flowers stitched together through intricate beading.

Kara Killmer as Sylvie Brett, Jesse Spencer as Matt Casey, Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide, Miranda Rae Mayo as Stella Kidd on 'Chicago Fire' Season 12
Adrian S Burrows Sr. / NBC

Sylvie Brett (Chicago Fire)

Brett and Casey (Jesse Spencer) finally got their fairytale ending in Chicago Fire Season 12. Brett looked every bit the princess in her off-the-shoulder gown with beautiful floral embellishments.

Amy Cortés in 'Love Is Blind' Season 6
Lee Davis / Netflix

Amy Cortés (Love Is Blind)

Love Is Blind Season 6 star Amy Cortés walked down the aisle to Johnny McIntyre in an off-the-shoulder floral gown. The top portion of the gown included gorgeous floral embellishments that extended to the tulle skirt.

Justine Lupe and Alan Ruck in Season 4 Episode 3 of 'Succession'
David M. Russell / HBO

Willa Ferreyra (Succession)

Unfortunately, Logan’s (Brian Cox) death overshadowed Willa (Justine Lupe) and Connor’s (Alan Ruck) wedding day in Succession Season 4. At least Willa got to wear her wedding dress! Willa married Connor in a halter wedding dress filled with floral and lace detailing.

Lydia Velez Gonzalez in Season 5 of 'Love Is Blind'
Rebecca Brenneman / Netflix

Lydia Velez Gonzalez (Love Is Blind)

Florals and tulle are popular among the Love Is Blind brides. Season 5 star Lydia Velez Gonzalez tied the knot with Milton Johnson in an exquisite wedding gown with floral embroidery and beading. Both Gonzalez and Season 6’s Cortés looked gorgeous in similar wedding dresses.

Selena Gomez as Mabel on 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 3
Instagram

Mabel Mora (Only Murders in the Building)

Mabel (Selena Gomez) stepped into a fabulous wedding dress to help catch Ben Glenroy’s killer in Only Murders in the Building Season 3. The strapless ball gown included floral detailing on Mabel’s bodice and tulle skirt.

Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan as Claire and Jamie on 'Outlander'
STARZ

Claire Fraser (Outlander)

Claire’s (Caitriona Balfe) wedding dress in Outlander Season 1 was the definition of romantic. The gown didn’t look like a traditional wedding dress. The dress was both white and gray with delicate floral embroidery on her bodice and skirt.

India Amarteifio and Corey Mylchreest in 'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story'
Liam Daniel / Netflix

Queen Charlotte (Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story)

Similar to Claire from Outlander, Queen Charlotte’s (India Amarteifio) wedding gown wasn’t your typical white dress. The royal looked regal in a white and silver gown when she married King George III (Corey Mylchreest). Queen Charlotte’s wedding dress also included stitches of Yorkshire and Tudor roses.

Chrissy Metz and Chris Geere 'in 'This Is Us' Season 6
Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Kate Pearson (This Is Us)

Kate (Chrissy Metz) actually got married twice during This Is Us’ run. For her second wedding, to Phillip (Chris Geere) in Season 6, Kate sparkled in a wedding dress that was covered in a floral embellishments comprised of sequins and beading.

