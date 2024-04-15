Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Florals for wedding gowns? Still groundbreaking. Over recent years, countless TV couples (both reality and scripted) have tied the knot.

As many of these brides walked down the aisle, we couldn’t help but notice a recurring wedding dress trend. Whether it’s Regency-era Britain or high society New York City, floral details on TV wedding gowns have remained a popular choice.

From the stunning beading on Kate’s (Simone Ashley) wedding gown as Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) envisions her in Edwina’s (Charithra Chandran) place on Bridgerton to Brett’s (Kara Killmer) gorgeous off-the-shoulder wedding dress with dimensional flowers on Chicago Fire, floral designs aren’t going out of style when it comes to wedding fashion.

Scroll down to see the floral wedding dress trend featured in more popular shows like Outlander, Love Is Blind, and This Is Us.

Do you have a favorite TV wedding dress? Do you think the floral wedding dress is still in vogue? Let us know in the comments below.