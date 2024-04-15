Megan Fox Slams ‘Bullies’ Who Attacked Her ‘Love Is Blind’ Lookalike Chelsea Blackwell

Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Megan Fox is finally addressing the Love Is Blind controversy involving Season 6 cast member Chelsea Blackwell. After Blackwell told then-boyfriend Jimmy Presnell that Fox was her celebrity doppelgänger, Blackwell received a barrage of hate from online critics about the comparison. Fox is now stepping up and defending Blackwell.

“I didn’t watch it, but I think in general, no one deserves to get bullied,” Fox told E! News. “I don’t think she deserved that. I think people went way too hard. I did see a picture of her. A hundred thousand percent, people have told her, ‘You kind of look like Megan Fox.'”

She added, “I believe she’s telling the truth and I hope like she still has that sparkle in her eye. I hope the world didn’t steal it from her. Mine died long ago from being bullied for 20 years. So I hope that didn’t happen to her. Best wishes and blessings.”

The Jennifer’s Body star admitted that she’s “never had more people text me about something” than this Love Is Blind drama. She continued, “I don’t really watch TV very much. But I’ve had a lot of people text me and stop me. Even other celebrities at like Oscar parties were like, ‘Do you watch Love is Blind?’ And I was like, ‘No, but I know what you’re talking about.'”

Following the interview, Blackwell posted her reaction to Fox going to bat for her. “I knew everything would be okay,” she captioned a TikTok video. She also wrote that her life was “unreal” because “Megan Fox knows who I am.”

Blackwell has never shied away from addressing the unfair criticism she’s received. “This would be a great time for the people who have ever told me that I resembled her to come forward please,” the reality star said on TikTok in February 2024. “I’m begging you.”

After Blackwell’s doppelgänger comment went viral on social media, Presnell wanted to be blamed for the situation spiraling out of control. “Chelsea is getting a ton of heat, and I should take blame for the heat because it was my reaction that got all the clicks,” Presnell told Us Weekly. “It was my reaction where I’m like, my mouth dropped and my eyes got huge, so I could have done a better job of not blowing it out of proportion.”

