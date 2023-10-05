NBC Live Musicals to Stream on BroadwayHD, Plus ‘The Prince of Egypt: The Musical’

Sara Bareilles as Mary Magdalene, John Legend as Jesus Christ, Brandon Victor Dixon as Judas Iscariot, Jason Tam as Peter, front: Alice Cooper as King Herod, with ensemble cast of Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert.

BroadwayHD, the musical streaming service, has partnered with NBCUniversal to bring the NBC live musicals to streaming. NBC’s televised live musicals are currently not available on Peacock or other streaming services. The Prince of Egypt: The Musical‘s professional recording will also make its streaming debut on BroadwayHD.

The Prince of Egypt: The Musical debuts on November 15 on BroadwayHD. The Wiz Live! (2015) and Hairspray Live! (2016) are already available on the platform (as of September 1 and October 1, respectively). Later this fall, The Sound of Music Live! (2013) and Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert (2018) will become available, in addition to the Shrek the Musical (2013) pro shot.

The Sound of Music Live!, starring Carrie Underwood, True Blood‘s Stephen Moyer, Life & Beth‘s Laura Benanti, Smash‘s Christian Borle, and The Gilded Age‘s Audra McDonald, will land on BroadwayHD on November 1. Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert starring John Legend, Sara Bareilles, Brandon Victor Dixon, and Alice Cooper will be available on December 1.

The Prince of Egypt: The Musical is a stage adaptation of the beloved 1998 animated movie featuring the film’s original music created by Stephen Schwartz. Schwartz’s son, Scott Schwartz, directed the original West End production, which closed in January 2022. Check out a trailer for the live-captured recording below.

In addition to the new titles in its catalogue, BroadwayHD will also be releasing upgraded versions of its popular streaming apps, which will feature improved user interface, navigation, and a more robust categorization of its content and related information. The on-demand digital streaming media company, which records and distributes live theatrical productions through its platform, will also make the app available for the first time on Smart TVs from Samsung, LG, and those operating Google’s Android TV System.

“We developed BroadwayHD to bring the magic of theatre into the homes of fellow theatre lovers,” Stewart F. Lane, President & Co-Founder, BroadwayHD said in a statement. “I couldn’t be more excited about the continued growth of BroadwayHD and for NBCUniversal’s faith in us to bring their broadcast musical productions to a wider audience.”

“Audiences are really embracing the idea of watching theatrical productions from past and present in the comfort of their own homes,” Bonnie Comley, Co-President and Founder, BroadwayHD, added. “Maybe they want to watch a different cast interpret a favorite show, or share a classic stage moment with their family, NBCUniversal’s brilliant and beautiful live productions are an exciting addition to the BroadwayHD library.”

Musical pro shots are a great way to see stage musicals from the comforts of home and make enjoying live performance more accessible for all audiences. The 1982 recording of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street starring Angela Lansbury and George Hearn will air on October 28 on Turner Classic Movies. The Waitress musical pro shot is being screened in movie theaters nationwide by Fathom Events from December 7 until December 11, 2023.