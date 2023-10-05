All the Halloween Programming on Streaming Services This October
Streaming services have an exciting selection of Halloween offerings for lovers of all things spooky this year.
Disney+‘s Halloscream has a fun lineup featuring the return of Loki on October 5 and a Goosebumbs reboot arriving on October 13 on Disney+. Over on sister platform Hulu, Huluween 2023 features new series Living for the Dead, American Horror Stories Season 3, and more.
As a special treat, anime streaming service Crunchyroll made 20 spooky animes available for free to anyone with a free Crunchyroll account starting on October 1. They’ll be free through the end of the month. And of course, the spooky season fan-favorite, Shudder, has a slew of new titles coming this October that can be streamed both on Shudder and on AMC+.
Here, find a full lineup of all the streaming service Halloween 2023 programming.
Prime Video
Totally Killer, October 6
Hulu
Undead Unluck, October 6
The Mill, October 9
Monster: Inside America’s Most Extreme Haunted House, October 12
Slotherhouse, October 15
Living for the Dead, October 18
Cobweb, October 20
American Horror Stories Season 3, October 26
Disney+
Loki Season 2, October 5
The Boogeyman, October 5
Goosebumps, October 13
Werewolf by Night in Color, October 20
Discovery+
Ghost Adventures: Screaming Room Season 3, October 11
The Haunted Museum Season 2, October 26
Max
Ghost Adventures Season 20, October 11
30 Coins Season 2, October 23
House of Halloween Collection (spotlight page separates content into various scare levels, featuring categories such as “Sweet Treat,” “Scary, but Not Scary-Scary,” and “Haunt Your Dreams”)
AMC+ Picks on Max Collection (includes Anne Rice’s Interview With the Vampire Season 1, Fear the Walking Dead Seasons 1-7, Dark Winds Season 1, Killing Eve Seasons 1-4, Gangs of London Seasons 1-2, Ride with Norman Reedus Seasons 1-5, and A Discovery of Witches Seasons 1-3), through October 31
AMC+
¡Dulce o Truco!: Latinx/Hispanic Thrillers Collection, Through October 15 (includes The Walking Dead: World Beyond, Shudder original films The Communion Girl and Huesera: The Bone Woman, IFC Films’ Cell 211 and Julia’s Eyes, and more)
Fear the Walking Dead, Final Episodes (Season 8B), October 22
Shudder (and AMC+)
V/H/S 85, October 6
The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs: Halloween (1978), October 10
The Puppetman, October 13
Creepshow Season 4, October 13
Joe Bob’s Helloween, October 20
Night of the Hunted, October 20
When Evil Lurks, October 27
Hell House LLC Origins: The Carmichael Manor, October 30
The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula Season 5, October 31
Sundance Now (and AMC+)
True Crime Story: Citizen Detective, October 12
The Vanishing Triangle, October 26
Fearfest on Sundance Now: Being Human Season 1, All Month Long
Crunchyroll
The following spooky animes are streaming for free through October
Blood Blockade Battlefront
Blue Exorcist
Corpse Princess: Shikabane Hime
Deadman Wonderland
Ghost Hunt
Hell’s Paradise
Hellsing
Hellsing Ultimate
Higurashi: When They Cry – GOU
How to Keep a Mummy
Is this a Zombie?
Junji Ito Collection
Kemono Jihen
Mieruko-chan
The Case Study of Vanitas
The Vampire Dies in No Time
Toilet-bound Hanako-kun
Tokyo Ghoul
Trinity Blood
ZOMBIE LAND SAGA
Netflix
The Fall of the House of Usher, October 12
Fair Play, October 13
The Devil on Trial, October 17
I Woke Up a Vampire, October 17
Bodies, October 19
HIDIVE
The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess, October 7
Apple TV+
The Enfield Poltergeist, October 27
Paramount+
Bargain, October 5
Monster High 2, October 5
Pet Sematary: Bloodlines, October 6
The Burning Girls, October 19
Peacock
Suburban Screams, October 13
Wolf Life Me Season 2, October 19
Five Nights at Freddys, October 27
Starz
Shining Vale Season 2, October 13
Lifetime
Murdaugh Murders: The Movie, October 14
One Night Stand Murder, October 18
ALLBLK
Wicked City Season 2, October 19
MTV
Binged to Death, October 17