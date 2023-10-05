All the Halloween Programming on Streaming Services This October

Streaming services have an exciting selection of Halloween offerings for lovers of all things spooky this year.

Disney+‘s Halloscream has a fun lineup featuring the return of Loki on October 5 and a Goosebumbs reboot arriving on October 13 on Disney+. Over on sister platform Hulu, Huluween 2023 features new series Living for the Dead, American Horror Stories Season 3, and more.

As a special treat, anime streaming service Crunchyroll made 20 spooky animes available for free to anyone with a free Crunchyroll account starting on October 1. They’ll be free through the end of the month. And of course, the spooky season fan-favorite, Shudder, has a slew of new titles coming this October that can be streamed both on Shudder and on AMC+.

Here, find a full lineup of all the streaming service Halloween 2023 programming.

Prime Video



Totally Killer, October 6

Hulu

Undead Unluck, October 6

The Mill, October 9

Monster: Inside America’s Most Extreme Haunted House, October 12

Slotherhouse, October 15

Living for the Dead, October 18

Cobweb, October 20

American Horror Stories Season 3, October 26

Disney+

Loki Season 2, October 5

The Boogeyman, October 5

Goosebumps, October 13

Werewolf by Night in Color, October 20

Discovery+

Ghost Adventures: Screaming Room Season 3, October 11

The Haunted Museum Season 2, October 26

Max

Ghost Adventures Season 20, October 11

30 Coins Season 2, October 23

House of Halloween Collection (spotlight page separates content into various scare levels, featuring categories such as “Sweet Treat,” “Scary, but Not Scary-Scary,” and “Haunt Your Dreams”)

AMC+ Picks on Max Collection (includes Anne Rice’s Interview With the Vampire Season 1, Fear the Walking Dead Seasons 1-7, Dark Winds Season 1, Killing Eve Seasons 1-4, Gangs of London Seasons 1-2, Ride with Norman Reedus Seasons 1-5, and A Discovery of Witches Seasons 1-3), through October 31

AMC+

¡Dulce o Truco!: Latinx/Hispanic Thrillers Collection, Through October 15 (includes The Walking Dead: World Beyond, Shudder original films The Communion Girl and Huesera: The Bone Woman, IFC Films’ Cell 211 and Julia’s Eyes, and more)

Fear the Walking Dead, Final Episodes (Season 8B), October 22

Shudder (and AMC+)

V/H/S 85, October 6

The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs: Halloween (1978), October 10

The Puppetman, October 13

Creepshow Season 4, October 13

Joe Bob’s Helloween, October 20

Night of the Hunted, October 20

When Evil Lurks, October 27

Hell House LLC Origins: The Carmichael Manor, October 30

The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula Season 5, October 31

Sundance Now (and AMC+)

True Crime Story: Citizen Detective, October 12

The Vanishing Triangle, October 26

Fearfest on Sundance Now: Being Human Season 1, All Month Long

Crunchyroll

The following spooky animes are streaming for free through October

Blood Blockade Battlefront

Blue Exorcist

Corpse Princess: Shikabane Hime

Deadman Wonderland

Ghost Hunt

Hell’s Paradise

Hellsing

Hellsing Ultimate

Higurashi: When They Cry – GOU

How to Keep a Mummy

Is this a Zombie?

Junji Ito Collection

Kemono Jihen

Mieruko-chan

The Case Study of Vanitas

The Vampire Dies in No Time

Toilet-bound Hanako-kun

Tokyo Ghoul

Trinity Blood

ZOMBIE LAND SAGA

Netflix

The Fall of the House of Usher, October 12

Fair Play, October 13

The Devil on Trial, October 17

I Woke Up a Vampire, October 17

Bodies, October 19

HIDIVE

The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess, October 7

Apple TV+

The Enfield Poltergeist, October 27

Paramount+

Bargain, October 5

Monster High 2, October 5

Pet Sematary: Bloodlines, October 6

The Burning Girls, October 19

Peacock

Suburban Screams, October 13

Wolf Life Me Season 2, October 19

Five Nights at Freddys, October 27

Starz

Shining Vale Season 2, October 13

Lifetime

Murdaugh Murders: The Movie, October 14

One Night Stand Murder, October 18

ALLBLK

Wicked City Season 2, October 19

MTV

Binged to Death, October 17