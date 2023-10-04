Don’t Miss All the Twists and Turns! Subscribe to our Dancing With the Stars Newsletter:

This week, Barry Williams (Greg, The Brady Bunch) and pro partner Peta Murgatroyd scored 15 points for their cha-cha-cha on Latin night on Dancing With the Stars. In week one, they earned 16 points for their Foxtrot to the well-known Brady Bunch song “It’s A Sunshine Day.”

Might Williams and his two-time mirrorball champion partner break out some more Brady-centric tunes as the competition progresses? Perhaps a jive to “Keep on Movin’” or maybe a contemporary dance to “Time to Change”? Williams is known for not only these songs but also tunes he sang on The Brady Bunch Variety Hour, which was produced by Sid and Marty Krofft and ran on ABC from 1976 to 1977.

“Probably not,” Williams tells TV Insider about dipping into the catalogue of Brady Bunch hits. “I think we’ve done ‘Brady’ and we’ve got so many different themes to do. We have Motown [next week] and then, Disney theme and later, Halloween.

“I love my association with the show, but you also want to find your own identity,” the actor hastens to add. Williams has plenty to draw on from other avenues of his career. He’s appeared on Broadway in Pippin and Romance/Romance. His other stage credits include West Side Story, Oklahoma, Grease, The Music Man, and The Sound of Music.

Murgatroyd knows she has a showman on her hands and plans on utilizing that as the competition continues. “I’ve definitely got a winner here,” she praises. “I saw that when I could see how he could perform and really turn it on when we go live. That’s a big added bonus.”

“Selling it is as important as dancing it,” Williams points out about what it takes to go the distance on the dance competition reality show on which two of his former Brady Bunch co-stars have competed. Maureen McCormick (Marcia) competed in Season 23 with pro partner Artem Chigvintsev, coming in 8th place. The late Florence Henderson (Carol) was paired with Corky Ballas in Season 11, and she also completed her DWTS journey in 8th place.

“We’re going to be back here next week,” Williams says. “So this week went as well as could be expected.”

While Greg almost always performed with his siblings on The Brady Bunch, there was one episode in which ambitious record producers cast him as fictional singer Johnny Bravo. Might that character pop up for Halloween? “Probably not going in that direction,” Williams says with a smile.

Dancing With the Stars, Tuesdays, 8/7c, ABC and Disney+