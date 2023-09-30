Don’t Miss All the Twists and Turns! Subscribe to our Dancing With the Stars Newsletter:

Dancing With the Stars has returned for its 32nd season (Tuesdays live on ABC and Disney+), with the long-running reality competition series waltzing toward another Mirrorball win.

Since the show’s 2005 debut, more than 300 stars have hit the dance floor. Some of those celebs couldn’t cope with the choreo, of course, but others flaunted formidable footwork. Here, for example, are 10 routines that had the DWTS judges reaching for their “10” paddles.

Kelly Monaco and Alec Mazo get loud

General Hospital’s Kelly Monaco and dancer Alec Mazo got the lowest scores of the Season 1 premiere but then landed the show’s first-ever perfect score — and even the first 10 of the show — in the finale of that season, which they won. “It just takes really hard work to do something that you’re not comfortable with,” Monaco said after this dance.

Apolo Ohno and Julianne Hough bust a move

On his way to his Season 4 Mirrorball win, speed skater Apolo Ohno and dancer Julianne Hough pulled off a flawless freestyle in the finale. “This entire experience and journey this whole time has been awesome,” Ohno said backstage. “And I thought we won before even coming and performing tonight, so this was like an added bonus.”

Kristi Yamaguchi and Mark Ballas rip it up

Another Olympic skater who glided to DWTS victory was figure-skating champ Kristi Yamaguchi, whose Season 6 finale jive with Mark Ballas awed the judges. “This really was top-notch, high-definition entertainment,” raved Bruno Tonioli. “You came out here, you nailed it technically, you performed the best you ever had.”

Hines Ward and Kym Johnson are dancing machines

Performing to a marching-band-styled Jackson 5 medley in the Season 12 finale, NFL star Hines Ward and dancer Kym Johnson sealed their DWTS victory with 10s across the board. “We established a friendship that will last a lifetime,” the athlete said of his dancing partner after this routine. “And if you want to learn how to dance, call Kym Johnson.”

Shawn Johnson and Derek Hough demand R-E-S-P-E-C-T

After winning DWTS Season 8, Shawn Johnson came in second place during the show’s all-star 15th season. But she and Derek Hough certainly made this finale cha-cha look easy. Judge Len Goodman hailed the gymnast as the “No Stress Express.”

Alfonso Ribeiro and Witney Carson shut up and dance

There was a new Fresh Prince in town when Alfonso Ribeiro, now the host of DWTS, joined the ballroom in Season 19. He and dancer Witney Carson earned a perfect score for this cha-cha/Argentine tango, and they took home the Mirrorball that same night. “I cannot believe this!” the sitcom star said after Tom Bergeron announced him as the victor. “I’ve wanted it forever. … These are happy tears.”

Bindi Irwin and Derek Hough go all the way to the win

Two seasons later, another DWTS contestant won the whole shebang after performing a cha-cha/Argentine combo for the finale. That’d be conservationist Bindi Irwin, who got all 10s — and a standing ovation — with her final dance with Derek Hough.

Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold put on the Ritz

Disney Channel alum Jordan Fisher, who went on to win Season 25, got a rare 40 score with his and Lindsay Arnold’s freestyle, with Julianne Hough sitting in as a fourth judge. “You were doing tricks and flips and everything,” she told Fisher. “This show truly has taken you to a whole other level.”

Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach lose control

NBA star Iman Shumpert and pro dancer Daniella Karagach’s last dance on DWTS was practically a victory lap. Julianne Hough deemed their routine her favorite freestyle from the entire series at that point.

Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas give the judges fever

The judges’ table seated five on Season 31’s Michael Bublé Night, as Bublé himself joined the regulars. Charli D’Amelio and Ballas, who’d become that season’s winners, wowed the whole panel with a “Fever”-ish foxtrot that earned a total score of 50.

