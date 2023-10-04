D’oh! Subscribe to our The Simpsons Newsletter:

Marge (Julie Kavner) is going to be getting some expert help in this year’s “Treehouse of Horror” on The Simpsons, and TV Insider has the exclusive details.

Kylie Jenner is set to guest star voicing herself in the November 5 episode on Fox, as part of the first story. In it, after Bart (Nancy Cartwright) is turned into an NFT, Marge fights through the blockchain to rescue her son. Check out the full photo of her guest spot below.

“Longtime Kylie fans won’t be surprised to find out that she plays a secret member of a covert force of enlightened techno-geniuses who keep the digital universe safe for us mere mortals to use,” Brian Kelley, the writer of the episode, teases. “Who else could she be?”

Also coming up in “Treehouse of Horror XXIV,” to track down a gruesome serial killer, Lisa (Yeardley Smith) turns to a murderer from her past. Plus, an outbreak transforms Springfielders into a plague of lazy, beer-loving oafs.

In addition to Jenner, the episode’s guest stars include Kelsey Grammer, who recurs as Sideshow Bob, and Matthew Friend making a voice appearance as Jimmy Fallon.

The Simpsons returned for its 35th season on Sunday, October 1. (Fox’s animation domination lineup, also consisting of Krapopolis, Bob’s Burgers, and Family Guy, is one of the few parts of the normal fall schedule that is airing as usual, with the writers and actors’ strikes meaning that regular seasons won’t return likely until 2024 for most scripted fare.) The Simpsons has also already been renewed for Season 36 (having gotten a two-year pickup in January, like Bob’s Burgers and Family Guy), extending its standing as the longest-running scripted series in television history.

The Simpsons, Sundays, 8/7c, Fox