Three Fox Animation Domination faves aren’t going anywhere.

Fox has announced that it has given early renewals to The Simpsons for record-setting Seasons 35 and 36, Family Guy for Seasons 22 and 23, and Bob’s Burgers for Seasons 14 and 15. This means all three shows, produced by Disney Television Studios’ 20th Television Animation, will be part of the network’s primetime lineup through the 2024-25 season. It also extends The Simpsons‘ standing as the longest-running scripted series in television history.

“With this trio of renewals, we celebrate excellence in animation on FOX, our wonderful, long-time partnership with 20th Television, and the brilliant creators and incredible voices behind these forever favorites,” said Michael Thorn, President, Scripted Programming for FOX Entertainment, in a statement. “Three-plus decades of The Simpsons, more than two decades of Family Guy, and over a decade of Bob’s Burgers proves the enduring power of the animation genre on our network and the infinite fan affinity for these outrageously funny comedy classics.”

Added Marci Proietto, EVP of 20th Television Animation, “across 750 episodes of The Simpsons, 400 episodes of Family Guy, and 250 episodes of Bob’s Burgers, we couldn’t be more proud to continue delivering these three animated hits with the most brilliant teams in animation. Our relationship with FOX over the past three decades has allowed this trio of shows to thrive, grow and deliver immeasurable moments of hilarious and irreverent entertainment for fans, and we are absolutely thrilled that FOX is doubling down on each of these iconic shows.”

With these three shows, Fox is home to the longest-running primetime animation block in television history. The Simpsons, Family Guy, and Bob’s Burgers currently rank among the Top 10 comedies for the 2022-23 Season. It’s The Simpsons’ fourth, Family Guy’s fifth, and Bob’s Burgers‘ second consecutive season topping the list. Family Guy is also Fox’s most-streamed program on record and continues the trend this season.

The Simpsons, Sundays, 8/7c, Fox

Bob’s Burgers, Sundays, 9/8c, Fox

Family Guy, Sundays, 9:30/8:30c, Fox