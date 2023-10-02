‘Young & Restless’ Star Billy Miller Remembered by TV Wife Amelia Heinle

Billy Miller‘s The Young and the Restless screen wife Amelia Heinle has paid a touching tribute to the late star, two weeks after his death.

Miller, who played Billy Abbott in the CBS soap, passed away on September 15 at age 43 after a long battle with bipolar disorder. Now Heinle, who played Victoria Newman in Y&R has been remembering her friend on Instagram.

She posted a photograph of the young Miller along with a childhood memory he first shared with her back in 2010, around the time their characters wed.

“My favorite thing growing up was hiding out from the rain in our little barn with a tin roof on it,” he told her. “It’s still my favorite sound. Listening to it coming down and the way it gave me peace.”

During his soap career, which started on All My Children in 2007, Billy won three Daytime Emmy Awards for his role on The Young and the Restless. He left the soap in 2014 and went on to play Jason Morgan in General Hospital for two years during the absence of the character’s previous portrayer, Steve Burton. His character was later revealed to be Jason’s twin brother, Drew Cain.

Billy also starred in Suits as Harvey’s younger brother, Marcus Specter, and had recurring roles in Ringer and Ray Donovan.

Billy’s mom, Patricia Miller, thanked fans for their support following Billy’s death in a September 18 statement shared on X via Billy’s manager, Marnie Sparer. She confirmed that he “surrendered his life” after a long battle with bipolar disorder.

Patricia Miller has asked me to share the following on her behalf. pic.twitter.com/90ze1MZHGy — Marnie Sparer (@TalktoMarn) September 18, 2023

“I want to personally thank the many fans & personal friends for the overwhelming amount of love, prayers & condolences sent to me and my family on the devastating death of my beautiful son BJ — Billy Miller,” she said. “He fought a long hard valiant battle with bipolar depression for years. He did everything he could to control the disease.”

If you or someone you know needs support now, call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.