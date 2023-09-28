It’s déjà vu all over again for Hayley Erin, who makes her first appearance on The Young and the Restless on Monday, October 2, TV Insider has learned exclusively. To clarify, she’s making her debut as Claire Grace, a Newman Media businesswoman. Longtime fans of the show know that Erin previously appeared on the top-rated CBS soap opera as Abby Abbott Carlton, daughter of Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson) and Victor Newman (Eric Braeden).

While it’s not uncommon for actors to play dual roles or twins on soaps, it’s a bit unusual (but not unheard of) for actors to play totally different unrelated characters. As Erin last appeared on Y&R when she was a young teenager, viewers shouldn’t have much of a problem accepting her in this new role. We chatted with Erin, a Daytime Emmy winner for her role as poor, dead Kiki on General Hospital, about how her return to Genoa City came about and how far she had to come to accept this role.

Welcome to the show, or rather, welcome back! How’d this come about?

Hayley Erin: I love this. This never gets old. Coming back to Y&R is honestly the funniest, greatest karmic loop of my life. I’d been living in Ireland and was in the middle of taking a yoga course, and I got an email from my manager saying there was a role on Y&R. Would I be interested? I asked, “Would they be interested in me?!” I tested for the role, and here I am.

Kudos to your manager for thinking outside the box.

It’s funny. I don’t know if [my having already been on the show] came up, originally. My manager gauged my interest first. As it got closer to becoming a reality, I heard there were a few conversations behind the scenes about if this would be confusing. Luckily, everyone thought it would be a good idea. My favorite thing about soaps is that the rules are kind of malleable. I’m very happy.

When were you last on the show?

I want to say 14 years ago? It’s literally half of my life. It’s half a lifetime ago for me.

You’ve changed.

Yes. I was a kid the first time I was on the show. It was my first big TV role [as a regular]. I was 14 when I started, and now, I’m almost 30. It’s crazy. I’ve had two kids. I’ve [lived] abroad. I’ve had twice as much life experience since I was last here. It’s great to come on and play a new character as I’m a new person myself.

How is your new character different from Abby – or is that hard to say since your Abby was a teenager?

I would say that Claire is definitely a bit more serious than Abby [was when I played her]. She’s a hard worker. I haven’t really known Abby in her adult life.

Are you working with different people than you did as Abby?

I’m working with some of the same people. I’m mostly working with Melody Thomas Scott [Nikki] this time around. Claire is her assistant. We’d didn’t work super-closely when I was here before [as Abby]. It’s been a real privilege and an honor. She is hilarious.

Have you seen Eileen since you’ve been back?

I have not had the pleasure yet. But I’m hoping to. I have fond memories of her. I have seen Beth Maitland [Traci]. Also, I have seen some “transplants” from General Hospital [including] Brytni Sarpy [Elena; ex-Valerie, GH].

I’ve always thought it’d be fun if you, Melissa Ordway (Abby), and Emme Rylan (ex-Abby; ex-Lulu, GH) presented as a trio at the Daytime Emmys.

That’s such a cute idea. I love it. I’ll be there.

What was it like going from sitcoms to dramatic series?

When I was a kid, I did mostly comedies. I was so lucky to have fallen into the comedy stuff right off the bat. I have fond memories of being on Two and a Half Men, Modern Family, King of Queens – all the classics. Y&R was the first drama I ever did. I had a lot to play. Abby’s dad – Brad [Don Diamont; now, Bill on Bold and the Beautiful] died. Then, my sister [Colleen, Tammin Sursok]. It was all very dramatic – pardon the pun. It was all really heavy.

I have such fond memories of the actors I was working with. Peter Bergman [Jack] took me under his wing. I have fond memories of a talk we had one day. Beth is such an incredible actor. One day, the script called for Abby to cry. I thought, “I can’t!” But all I had to do was watch Beth. The environment [to grow] was created for me. I owe them so much. Eileen also took me under her wing. Soaps can be tough. To have such kind and giving actors surrounding me? I couldn’t have asked for a better experience.

I’m totally kidding here, but do you ever watch Melissa do a scene and joke, “Hey! Abby wouldn’t do it that way!”

[Laughs] You know…I passed the baton to [Emme and then, to Melissa] many years, and she picked it up wonderfully. Yep. She’s played Abby for 10 years! I think she gets to look back at old clips and say, “Hey, Hayley, that’s not what Abby would have done!”

Touché! After you left GH, you did Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists. What was your experience on that show like?

It was such a good time. That show had a really loyal following. The fans care about the show and its cast. It was such a huge thing to walk into. I received such a warm reception. It was disappointing when we only got one season. We were going to get into some fun stuff [had we come back]. That’s something I’ll always wonder about, but life had other plans.

How has the response been since the news broke of your return to Y&R?

I can’t say thank you enough for the warm reception. When the news broke, I was touched by the heartfelt messages. I feel so welcome. I’m so excited to give the viewers a fun new character.

If you were living in Ireland, you win the title of “Who came furthest to be here?” at the next fan event.

It’s actually worked out so well. My parents live in Los Angeles. I grew up in L.A. We’re actually staying with my parents. I probably should find a place of my own, but I’m not in any rush. I’m living the life of luxury. [My parents] love having the kids around. My mom is so funny. We walked into her house after the plane landed, and it looked like a kindergarten classroom. There were toys and books everywhere. She pulled out all the stops. My girls are lucky to have such loving grandparents.

Are your twins identical?

No. They’re fraternal. One is blonde and one is brunette [Laughs] but I still manage to mix up their names every once in a while.

