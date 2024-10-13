[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for all seven seasons of Netflix’s The Circle.]

Before COVID-19 forced everyone to quarantine, Netflix had people doing it voluntarily. Well, the contestants were lured in by the $100,000 prize, but you get the picture. On New Year’s Day in 2020, the streaming giant adapted the popular U.K. game show The Circle for a U.S. audience. Then, they did it again for Brazil and France. Less than five years later, seven seasons and more than 100 episodes have hit the internet. Everyone from James Andre Jefferson Jr., a comedian based on the West Coast, to Marina Gregory, a multifaceted entertainer from Brazil, has walked away with the show’s grand prize of $100,000. Along the way, there have been protagonists like Madelyn Rusinyak and fan favorites like Shubham Goel. As The Circle community waits to see if an eighth season is on the way, let’s have a fantasy draft.

Big Brother, Survivor, The Challenge, and many other reality series that have stood the test of time have put together all-star seasons with previous winners, infamous villains, and endearing heroes. So, why not The Circle? Imagine Seaburn returning to play as a new catfish or Jadejha working with Darian as a duo. If you could put together a cast of 10 former players, who would you pick to put in your Circle chat? Scroll down to see who we’ve picked to be a part of our all-star season of The Circle.