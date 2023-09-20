‘The Curse’: Emma Stone & Nathan Fielder Are House Flippers With a Scary Secret in Showtime Series (PHOTO)

Ever wonder what might happen if an HGTV couple flipped a haunted house? Well, The Curse will seemingly answer such curiosity with the riotous comedy from creators Benny Safdie (Uncut Gems) and Nathan Fielder (The Rehearsal); they both star alongside Oscar-winner Emma Stone.

Showtime has officially released the first image for the upcoming A24 series, which is described as a genre-bending comedy, plus a new snippet from the series has been teased in the trailer for the 61st annual New York Film Festival. The Curse follows newly married couple Asher (Fielder) and Whitney Siegel (Stone) and explores how a supposed curse disturbs their relationship and ongoing effort to conceive a child at the same time as helming their new home improvement show.

Their show within the show is helmed by an “ingratiating” producer named Dougie Schecter (Safdie), who supposedly has some baggage of his own. Together, Whitney and Asher flip houses and convert them into eco-friendly homes for struggling residents of Española, New Mexico, but reject the label of gentrifiers.

According to the festival’s description of the series, The Curse explores the inescapable American issues of race, class, and capital through a comical lens. The first three installments of the 10-episode season will debut at the New York Film Festival on Thursday, October 12. Tickets are currently sold out, but stand-by remains an option for locals interested in attempting to get in.

Along with featuring Stone, Fielder, and Safdie, the series will include guest stars such as Oscar nominee Barkhad Abdi, Emmy nominee Corbin Bernsen, and Constance Shulman. The show is executive produced by Fielder (who also directs), Benny Safdie, Stone, Dave McCary, Ali Herting, and Josh Safdie.

Stay tuned for additional details about The Curse, which is anticipated to arrive sometime later this year with an exact date to be announced, according to Showtime’s press details, and let us know if you’re planning to watch the unusual comedy.

The Curse, Series Premiere, TBA, Showtime