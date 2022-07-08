Corbin Bernsen, Barkhad Abdi, & Constance Shulman Join Showtime’s ‘The Curse’

Showtime‘s upcoming comedy The Curse has expanded its cast as Corbin Bernsen (Taking the Reins), Barkhad Abdi (Castle Rock), and Constance Shulman (Orange Is the New Black) have joined the series.

As reported by Variety, the three new additions join the previously announced Emma Stone (Maniac), as well as the show’s co-creators Nathan Fielder (Nathan For You) and Benny Safdie (Obi-Wan Kenobi). Fielder is also set to direct and executive produce the series.

The project was picked up to series in December 2020 and follows a newly married couple who are allegedly cursed while trying to conceive a child at the same time as hosting their problematic new HGTV show. Safdie and Stone will exec produce alongside Fielder in addition to Josh Safdie, Dave McCary, Ali Herting, Ravi Nandan, Nick Hall, and Alli Reich.

Bernsen is perhaps best known for playing divorce attorney Arnold Becker on the NBC drama series L.A. Law and retired police detective Henry Spencer on the USA Network comedy-drama series Psych. His other credits include JAG, The Young and the Restless, and The Resident. He will next be seen in the third season of Showtime’s City on a Hill.

Abdi had his breakout performance as Somali pirate Abduwali Muse opposite Tom Hanks in the film Captain Phillips, for which he earned a BAFTA award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role. He’s also appeared in the films Good Time, Blade Runner 2049, and Agent Game. His television work includes the role of Abdi Omar in the Hulu horror series Castle Rock.

Shulman, meanwhile, is most recognized for playing Yoga Jones on the Netflix prison comedy-drama Orange Is the New Black. She also voiced Patti Mayonnaise on the Nickelodeon animated series Doug. Her other credits include The Faculty, Search Party, and The Blacklist.

