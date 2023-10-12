‘The Curse’: Emma Stone, Nathan Fielder & Benny Safdie’s Home Reno Goes Sideways in Trailer (VIDEO)

The official trailer for A24’s upcoming Showtime series The Curse has finally arrived, and things are getting morally blurry for home renovation series makers played by Emma Stone, Nathan Fielder, and Benny Safdie.

Co-created for television by Benny Safdie and Nathan Fielder, the series is set to premiere on Friday, November 10 for Paramount+ subscribers with Showtime and on-demand. The Curse will make its televised debut on Sunday, November 12 at 10 pm ET/PT. The world premiere is slated to take place Thursday, October 12 at the New York Film Festival with the first three episodes being presented.

Described as a genre-bending series, The Curse follows newly married couple Asher (Fielder) and Whitney (Stone) who are helming their own home-improvement show with the help of a producer played by Safide. The show explores how an alleged curse disturbs Asher and Whitney’s relationship as they attempt to conceive a child while also working on their TV show.

Viewers get a peek at the scenario which seemingly curses them, as Asher is propositioned to give a little girl money for the cameras, but promptly tries to recollect the single $100 bill once in his possession. The little girl “curses” him when he snatches the money back. Whether it’s real or not will remain to be seen, but some bizarre things are unfolding in the trailer, above. Appearing as guest stars in the show are Oscar-nominated actor Barkhad Abdi, Corbin Bernsen, and Constance Shulman.

Along with co-creating and starring in the series, Safdie and Fielder executive produce the project with Stone, Dave McCary, Ali Herting, and Josh Safdie. In addition to his several credits on the show, Fielder who is known for Nathan for You and The Rehearsal is directing the series. Catch the trailer, above, and stay tuned for more news on The Curse as its premiere date approaches.

The Curse, Series Premiere, Sunday, November 12, 10pm ET/PT, Showtime (Friday, November 10 on streaming and on demand)