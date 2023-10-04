‘Chucky’ EP Previews the Homicidal Doll’s Time in the White House

Hail to the chief? Hell to the no! The third round of the A-plus horror-com, Chucky, starring filmdom’s favorite homicidal toy is about to turn the White House into a slaughterhouse.

Fittingly, the Good Guys doll possessed by the spirit of serial killer Charles Lee Ray (Brad Dourif, back voicing the icon) is a bipartisan baddie. “This is not meant to be any kind of political commentary,” executive producer Alex Hedlund promises.

“We want people to think of the White House like the Overlook Hotel…it is a creepy old house with a lot of history, a lot of mythology, and a lot of stories, most of which we don’t know.” Add a mini madman in overalls and “it’s much more The Shining than it is The West Wing.”

Still, this is not a case of “All work and no Child’s Play makes Chucky a dull toy.” After terrorizing New Jersey teenager Jake (Zackary Arthur), beau Devon (Bjorgvin Arnarson), and their bestie Lexy (Alyvia Alyn Lind) at their Catholic boarding school last season, Chucky’s been hiding out at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

Only now he’s known around the Oval Office as “Joseph,” one of the only remaining Good Guys dolls and cuddly “friend till the end” of Henry (Callum Vinson), the youngest son of President Collins (Devon Sawa, who’s been killed off in various roles during each season).

The teens’ hunt for Lexy’s little sister — who ran off with former bride of Chucky Tiffany (Jennifer Tilly) last year—will lead them to D.C., and it’s there that things escalate. “There’s so much horror to be had from this setting. Our three amigos have all this baggage from the past two seasons and are firmly aware that Chucky is dangerous,” Hedlund continues. “And him being in the White House poses a much bigger, potentially global threat.”

Chucky, Thursday, October 5, Peacock

This is an excerpt from TV Insider‘s October issue. For more in-depth, reported coverage devoted to streaming shows from the publishers of TV Guide Magazine, pick up the issue, currently on newsstands, or purchase it online here. You can also subscribe to TV Insider Magazine here now.