‘Chucky’ EP Previews the Homicidal Doll’s Time in the White House

Damian Holbrook
Comments
Chucky
Preview
SYFY

TV Insider

October 2023 Issue

$7.99
Buy Now

Hail to the chief? Hell to the no! The third round of the A-plus horror-com, Chucky, starring filmdom’s favorite homicidal toy is about to turn the White House into a slaughterhouse.

Fittingly, the Good Guys doll possessed by the spirit of serial killer Charles Lee Ray (Brad Dourif, back voicing the icon) is a bipartisan baddie. “This is not meant to be any kind of political commentary,” executive producer Alex Hedlund promises.

Callum Vinson in 'Chucky'

(Credit: Shane Mahood/SYFY)

“We want people to think of the White House like the Overlook Hotel…it is a creepy old house with a lot of history, a lot of mythology, and a lot of stories, most of which we don’t know.” Add a mini madman in overalls and “it’s much more The Shining than it is The West Wing.”

Still, this is not a case of “All work and no Child’s Play makes Chucky a dull toy.” After terrorizing New Jersey teenager Jake (Zackary Arthur), beau Devon (Bjorgvin Arnarson), and their bestie Lexy (Alyvia Alyn Lind) at their Catholic boarding school last season, Chucky’s been hiding out at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

'Chucky' & 'SurrealEstate' to Return in Time for Halloween (VIDEO)
Related

'Chucky' & 'SurrealEstate' to Return in Time for Halloween (VIDEO)

Only now he’s known around the Oval Office as “Joseph,” one of the only remaining Good Guys dolls and cuddly “friend till the end” of Henry (Callum Vinson), the youngest son of President Collins (Devon Sawa, who’s been killed off in various roles during each season).

The teens’ hunt for Lexy’s little sister — who ran off with former bride of Chucky Tiffany (Jennifer Tilly) last year—will lead them to D.C., and it’s there that things escalate. “There’s so much horror to be had from this setting. Our three amigos have all this baggage from the past two seasons and are firmly aware that Chucky is dangerous,” Hedlund continues. “And him being in the White House poses a much bigger, potentially global threat.”

Chucky, Thursday, October 5, Peacock

This is an excerpt from TV Insider‘s October issue. For more in-depth, reported coverage devoted to streaming shows from the publishers of TV Guide Magazine, pick up the issue, currently on newsstands, or purchase it online here. You can also subscribe to TV Insider Magazine here now.

Chucky - Syfy

Chucky where to stream

Chucky

Alyvia Alyn Lind

Björgvin Arnarson

Devon Sawa

Jennifer Tilly

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Julie and Todd Chrisley on Chrisley Knows Best
1
Todd & Julie Chrisley’s Lawyer Says Prison Has Made Couple’s Marriage Stronger
Max Thieriot, Michael Trucco, Billy Burke, Jules Latimer, Diane Farr, Kevin Alejandro, and Stephanie Arcila in 'Fire Country'
2
‘Fire Country’ Season 2 Promises ‘Very Surprising’ Starts to Character Stories
Linda Gray, Donna Mills, Loni Anderson, Nicollette Sheridan, and Morgan Fairchild for Lifetime's 'Ladies of the '80s: A Divas Christmas'
3
‘Ladies of the ’80s’ First-Look: Loni Anderson, Donna Mills & More Reunite for Lifetime Holiday Movie
Bridgette Donald-Blue for 'Wheel of Fortune's Teacher Week
4
‘Wheel of Fortune’: 5 Things to Know About Teacher Bridgette Donald-Blue
Doctor Who David Tennant and Catherine Tate
5
‘Doctor Who’: Donna Noble’s Memory Loss & David Tennant’s Return, Explained



X

Check Out the Current Issue of TV Insider Magazine for FREE

Enter your email to instantly receive a free digital issue of your ultimate streaming guide