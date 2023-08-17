‘Chucky’ & ‘SurrealEstate’ to Return in Time for Halloween (VIDEO)

What better way to celebrate the spooky season than with the returns of a couple Syfy favorites?

Chucky will return for its third season on Wednesday, October 4, at 9/8c on USA and Syfy (and be available to stream the next day on Peacock). SurrealEstate, which was originally canceled before being picked up for a second season, is back that same day, at 10/9c.

The notorious killer doll himself makes the announcement for his show’s return in a fun press conference video, which you can watch below. “I will not rest until every single one of you f**kers watch it,” he says. When asked what Season 3 is about, all Chucky reveals is, “D.C. is gonna get Chucked up.” He doesn’t address if Devon Sawa will return as a new character, but does note Jennifer Tilly “always comes back.” And he doesn’t react too kindly to a question about “way too many doll movies recently.”

Chucky is a continuation of the iconic film franchise chronicling the murderous escapades of the notorious killer doll. In the TV series, Chucky crosses paths with archenemies, old allies, and new prey as he seeks to inspire fear and mayhem wherever he goes. It is produced by UCP and executive produced by creator Don Mancini, Nick Antosca, Alex Hedlund, David Kirschner, and Jeff Renfoe.

Syfy also released the SurrealEstate Season 2 trailer. The series “gets weird sometimes,” as real estate agent Luke Roman (Tim Rozon), who leads the elite team of specialists that handle cases no one else can, involving haunted and possessed houses that literally scare would-be buyers away, points out. (The cast also includes Sarah Levy, Tennille Read, Maurice Dean Wint, Adam Korson, and Savannah Basley.) Get a peek at some of those cases (including “the Brady Bunch … howling at the moon”?!):

Chucky, Season 3 Premiere, Wednesday, October 4, 9/8c, USA and Syfy

SurrealEstate, Season 2 Premiere, Wednesday, October 4, 10/9c, Syfy