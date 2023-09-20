Ryan Seacrest Reacts to Vanna White’s New ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contract

Ryan Seacrest is congratulating Wheel of Fortune‘s Vanna White on her new extended contract with the beloved game show, as he looks forward to taking over hosting duties for current helmer Pat Sajak.

In a tease for Seacrest’s upcoming sit-down with Willie Geist for Sunday TODAY, the American Idol mainstay was asked about the newly sorted contract White had just secured. “This is such great news,” Seacrest said. “Vanna has been such a staple on that show and in our living rooms for so many years. I’ve been very excited to work with her but now that it’s official I can say, ‘Congratulations, Vanna.’ I can’t wait.”

Seacrest will officially step into his hosting duties for the fall of 2024 when Sajak officially steps back from the spotlight to retire from the game show after decades in front of the camera. White’s new contract, which was unveiled earlier this week, extends her gig with the show through 2026, meaning she and Seacrest will appear side-by-side.

During Seacrest’s chat with Geist, he remarked on the importance of White’s role. “It’s super important to have Vanna White on Wheel of Fortune. She’s beloved by this country and the viewers and I can’t even imagine standing next to her on that set being able to say, ‘OK, let’s get to it.’ It’s great news. I’m very happy to hear it and very happy I get to work with her.”

Seacrest also noted that he expects White to help teach him the ways of Wheel of Fortune, at least behind the scenes.

When he was announced as the future host in June of this year, Seacrest wrote a statement, “I’m truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak. I can say, along with the rest of America, that it’s been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them. Pat, I love the way you’ve always celebrated the contestants and made viewers at home feel at ease. I look forward to learning everything I can from you during this transition.”

Don’t miss Seacrest and White when they team up on Wheel of Fortune next fall and in the meantime, see White alongside current and longtime host Sajak.

