Vanna White ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contract Extended Through 2026

Following tense negotiations, it’s been confirmed Vanna White‘s contract on Wheel of Fortune has been extended for the next two years, as the series ushers in Ryan Seacrest as new host. Longtime host Pat Sajak previously announced this year his plan to retire after Season 41, which began earlier this week.

Wheel of Fortune‘s long-time letter-turner last had a pay raise 18 years ago, and so she was looking for a significant bump as negotiations for a new contract ensued.

It was reported earlier this year that White had agreed to a new deal for ABC‘s Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, but was still negotiating a pay bump for the syndicated show as her contract for 2024 was almost up.

According to TMZ, White’s lawyer Bryan Freedman told Sony Pictures his client was looking for 50% of what [Pat] Sajak makes.

However, a source has told People that the previous report was “inaccurate,” including the claim that White accepted an offer of $100,000 per episode to continue the Celebrity edition of the show.

The source added that for years, “Vanna was told, ‘If you fight this, you will lose your job. You’re lucky to have the job.’ And when people tell you that for so long, you believe it,’” before adding that White is now ready to fight for her future. “She’s a really, really sweet person. She deserves so much more.”

During a recent conference for Fortune magazine, Seacrest was asked about his upcoming game show gig and whether White would still be involved.

“Are you going to keep Vanna White?” the American Idol host was asked, according to Fox News.

“Well, so I am going to…,” Seacrest began before starting over. “I’m fortunate enough to take over for the legendary Pat Sajak. Next year, which I am so… My energy’s gonna go up, sir, on that. I’m telling you. I have been the biggest fan of that show forever.”

“I love Vanna White,” he continued. “I’ve known Vanna for a long time. We sat in important places next to each other. And I hope for nothing more than to be able to walk out on that stage and host with her.”

Wheel of Fortune, Weeknights, Check your local listings